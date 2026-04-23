KWG, Visa roll out digital payment system in hospitality sector

Dar es Salaam. Kalito’s Way Group (KWG) has begun implementing a new digital payment system after entering into a partnership with global payments company Visa, a move expected to transform customer experience in Tanzania’s food and entertainment industry.

Through the collaboration, the system has already been introduced at selected KWG outlets, including its popular restaurant brands Samaki Samaki, Kuku Kuku and Wavuvi Kempu.

The initiative is aimed at making payments faster and more convenient, allowing customers to access services seamlessly without relying heavily on cash transactions.

Beyond the rollout, the two partners are also planning to provide education to customers on the proper use of bank cards and other digital payment options, with the goal of boosting awareness and encouraging wider adoption of technology viewed as safer and more efficient.

As part of the launch celebrations, Visa is expected to take part in the Hello Jua event scheduled to take place at Wavuvi Kempu on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The event will feature entertainment activities alongside public awareness campaigns promoting the use of digital payment methods.