Sh3billion KCMC Cardiac Centre to boost heart care in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. For many Tanzanians battling heart disease, access to specialised care has often meant long journeys, delayed treatment, and uncertain outcomes.

A new initiative aims to change this narrative by bringing life-saving cardiac services closer to communities and offering renewed hope to thousands of families.

The Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC), in partnership with telecommunications company Halotel, has launched a drive to raise Sh3 billion to complete a modern cardiac treatment centre and procure critical medical equipment ahead of its expected opening next year.

The facility will be only the second of its kind in Tanzania after the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam, significantly expanding the country’s capacity to treat heart-related diseases.

KCMC Executive Director, Prof Gilead Masenga, said the project responds to rising non-communicable diseases, which account for most hospital admissions.

“Globally, more than 70 percent of deaths are linked to non-communicable diseases. At KCMC, out of every 10 patients admitted daily, eight suffer from NCDs alongside injuries from accidents,” he said.

He said the vision is to establish a centre of excellence in cardiovascular care, adding that a three-month fundraising campaign has been launched to mobilise resources.

He added that more than 20 specialists have been trained abroad and will begin work once the facility is complete.

According to updates, construction has reached 40 percent, with a total cost estimated at Sh50 billion, covering construction and equipment.

Hospital management expects completion by July next year if funding is secured.

Halotel Deputy Managing Director for HaloPesa Magesa Wandwi said the company supports community development and KCMC’s role as a regional referral hospital.

He noted Tanzania continues to attract patients from neighbouring countries seeking specialised care, highlighting the need to strengthen local capacity.

Once completed, the centre is expected to ease pressure on existing facilities and transform cardiac care in Tanzania by bringing treatment closer to patients and saving lives.

KCMC and Halotel have also launched a three-month fundraising campaign to mobilise public and private sector support for the project.

The initiative is expected to bring together stakeholders in health, business, and development sectors to close the funding gap.

It is also part of wider efforts to strengthen specialised healthcare services in Tanzania and reduce referrals abroad.

Health experts say the project will play a critical role in addressing the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases in the country.

Once operational, the institute is expected to significantly reduce waiting times for cardiac patients and improve survival rates nationwide.

Stakeholders have welcomed the collaboration, saying it demonstrates the importance of public-private partnerships in strengthening Tanzania’s health system.