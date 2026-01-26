Lands minister intervenes in Katoro dispute

Geita. The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr Leonard Akwilapo has intervened in a land-use dispute involving an investor and the Geita District Council.

In the intervention, Dr Akwilapo pledged to closely and jointly work with the Prime Minister’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG) in resolving the matter.

The land dispute involved in Katoro Township Council in Geita Region and has attracted widespread attention especially on social media.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 26, 2026, Dr Akwilapo reminded all landowners to comply strictly with the permitted land-use conditions stated in their title deeds.

“If a landowner intends to develop land for purposes different from those stated in the title deed, they are required by law to obtain approval for change of land use. This ensures orderly development, reduces land-use conflicts, protects the environment and improves urban planning,” said Dr Akwilapo in a statement.

He stressed that all developments must comply with urban planning laws and obtain the necessary approvals from relevant authorities, adding that technical experts from the ministry have already been deployed to investigate the dispute.

“Land experts from the ministry are currently working together with officials from the PMO-RALG.

Dr Akwilapo said a joint report will be issued once the investigation is completed.

Earlier, the Minister of State PMO-RALG, Prof Riziki Shemdoe, directed Geita Regional Commissioner Martin Shigella on Saturday, January 24, 2026, to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and submit a report within 14 days.

Speaking to officials of the Geita Municipal Council, Prof Shemdoe cited allegations that an investor had occupied government land, demolished existing buildings and started business operations without authorisation.

“The video circulating online is disturbing. Legal action must be taken. The government cannot be undermined, regardless of someone’s financial strength,” said Prof Shemdoe.

According to the video, Geita Rural MP Joseph Kasheku famously Musukuma was seen confronting an investor, Mr Rashid Kwanzibwa, accusing him of demolishing four buildings, some of which had been damaged during the October 29, 2025 General Election unrest, without approval of the Katoro Township Council.

A council committee led by Geita District Council chairperson, MrJumanne Misungwi visited the site and ordered the investor to halt further development pending review, noting that the area had previously been used as a football ground.

Mr Musukuma alleged that after government offices were burnt during the elections chaos, the investor brought heavy machinery to clear the land without consulting authorities, allegedly in collaboration with a local CCM leader.





He further claimed that despite the investor asserting he had a valid contract, investigations found no formal agreement at ward or higher party levels, adding that the land had traditionally been used for cultural activities.

However, Mr Kwanzibwa denied wrongdoing, telling The Citizen that the land belongs to CCM and that he entered into an agreement with the ruling CCM.

He said the party initially allocated him a different plot where he constructed commercial buildings, but later reassigned him to the current site, saying the land-use category had been changed to commercial.

Mr Kwanzibwa said while clearing the site, he was confronted by MPs Musukuma.

Together with his Katoro Constituency counterpart, Mr Kija Ntemi, the MP was among the council’s members of the Finance and Economic Committee who visited the site.

He said the MP questioned the legality of his presence,

“I explained that I had not started construction and that any contract documents should be sought from the party, which owns the land."

"Despite that, the MP was not satisfied,” he added, noting that Mr Msukuma later assaulted him during the confrontation and that he was assisted by bystanders and committee members.

Following the incident, Mr Kwanzibwa reported the matter at Katoro Police Station, where he was issued with a PF3 medical form and received treatment at Katoro Health Centre.