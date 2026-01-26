TADB disburses Sh336bn to coffee farmers, herders in Kagera

Kagera. The Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) has disbursed loans amounting to Sh336.3 billion to coffee farmers and livestock keepers in the Kagera Region.

This was stated by the bank’s Business Development Officer overseeing the Kagera Region, Mr Godwin Elisa, during a visit to local coffee farmers and livestock keepers held on the weekend.

He noted that out of the funding, Sh315 billion was allocated to coffee farmers, while Sh7.3 billion was disbursed to livestock keepers.

Since TADB started providing the loans, a total of 312,339 farmers and livestock keepers have benefited, enabling them to increase production on their farms and improve livestock rearing.

The region has performed well in projects funded by TADB, as farmers have consistently improved production quality year after year, supported by guaranteed markets through cooperatives backed by the bank.

Mr Elisa also said livestock keepers funded through the bank’s Kopa Ng’ombe Lipa Maziwa programme have recorded notable improvements by increasing livestock numbers and adopting commercial farming, helping to alleviate poverty through reliable milk markets supported by TADB.

“Currently, TADB has reached farmers and livestock keepers in all districts of Kagera, with a large number of beneficiaries accessing the loans. The funds have enabled farmers to expand farm infrastructure and increase their livestock numbers,” said Mr Elisa.

He said that through the loans, coffee farmers have been producing high-quality coffee, which now commands a strong market both locally and internationally.

Furthermore, Mr Elisa said many residents are eager to grow coffee due to rising prices, which have reached Sh5,000 per kilogram compared to previous years.

“When we started, the price of coffee was Sh800 per kilogram, but since our involvement, prices have continued to rise year after year, prompting many people in Kagera to take up the crop,” he said.