Laparoscopic surgery set to transform patient care with faster recovery and same-day discharge

Mwanza. Patients undergoing surgery in Tanzania are poised to benefit from laparoscopic surgery, a modern, camera-assisted technique that significantly reduces pain, shortens recovery times and, in some cases, allows patients to return home on the same day.

Medical experts say the continued adoption of minimally invasive surgical technology will not only ease patient suffering but also improve efficiency in healthcare delivery and strengthen the country’s health system.

Unlike conventional open surgery, which often requires large incisions, laparoscopic procedures are performed through small cuts using specialised cameras and instruments. Traditionally, operations involved incisions of between 10 and 20 centimetres or more, resulting in considerable pain, a higher risk of infection and lengthy recovery periods.

Tanzania Surgical Association (TSA) President Dr Olivia Kimario addresses delegates during the Association’s 31st Scientific Conference in Mwanza.

With advances in surgical technology, surgeons can now carry out major procedures through incisions measuring as little as 0.5 to three centimetres. This reduces tissue damage, minimises pain and enables patients to spend less time in hospital.

Speaking on Thursday, June 11, during the 31st Scientific Conference of the Tanzania Surgical Association (TSA) in Mwanza, TSA President Dr Olivia Kimario said emerging technologies are reshaping surgical care across the country.

“New tools are being developed every day that make surgery easier and more successful while reducing pain and recovery time for patients,” said Dr Kimario.

She noted that modern techniques are replacing the era of large scars and prolonged suffering with quicker and more comfortable recoveries.

“Tanzanians should look forward to a future where a patient can visit hospital in the morning and be discharged by evening. This will eliminate lengthy hospital stays that can last a week or even a month, and the level of pain experienced will be markedly lower,” she said.

Paragon Medical Hospital Orthopaedic Specialist Dr Taha Karimjee said surgeons are now able to perform complex operations through small incisions using advanced camera technology.

“We make cuts of only two to three centimetres to complete the entire operation. In the past, larger incisions meant longer recovery periods for patients,” he said.

According to Dr Karimjee, patients who previously required three to seven days before they could begin walking and often remained hospitalised for up to two weeks can now regain mobility within hours of surgery.

“Recovery time has reduced dramatically. Patients can stand and walk once the effects of anaesthesia wear off. Previously, it could take three or four days before they regained sufficient strength, but today some can even return home on the same day,” he explained.

Opening the conference, Mwanza Regional Commissioner Said Mtanda said the government remains committed to supporting innovations that improve healthcare services.

“The government will continue investing in modern health infrastructure and ensure technologies such as artificial intelligence are integrated into healthcare systems to make services more efficient, affordable and accessible to all,” he said.

Mr Mtanda stressed that achieving universal health coverage would be impossible without strengthening surgical services and called for closer collaboration between government institutions and healthcare professionals.

“We recognise the challenges ahead, including infrastructure, ethics and costs. However, through strong partnerships between the government, professional bodies and international partners, we can overcome them,” he added.

Residents have also welcomed the development, expressing optimism about its potential impact on their lives.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner Said Mtanda speaks during the 31st Scientific Conference of the Tanzania Surgical Association (TSA) in Mwanza City.

Mwanza resident Ms Juliana Faustine said the innovation would be particularly beneficial for women balancing business and family responsibilities.

“If someone can undergo surgery and return home the same day, it will be a major advantage for women who have to manage both their livelihoods and their families,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Rutta Musa, said shorter hospital stays would help reduce treatment costs and alleviate fears associated with surgical procedures.

“Many people fear surgery because of the pain and lengthy recovery periods. This technology will change perceptions and encourage patients to seek treatment earlier,” he said.