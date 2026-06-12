Zari and Shakib part ways after five years

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zarinah Hassan, popularly known as Zari The Boss Lady, and her husband Shakib Cham have officially announced their separation, ending their five-year romance.

In a joint statement, the pair said the decision came after deep reflection and mutual understanding, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.

“After 5 years, after reflection and deep thought, we believe it is better for us to separate due to differences that cannot be reconciled. Although it was not an easy decision, we feel it is the right one for each of us. We value the time we spent together, the memories we created, and the support we gave each other,” the statement read.

The former couple added that they will remain friends built on mutual respect and continue wishing each other happiness and success in their separate journeys.

Zarinah Hassan and Shakib Cham tied the knot in an Islamic Nikah ceremony on April 16, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa, in a private celebration that later attracted public attention after images from the ceremony surfaced online.

The two had previously faced speculation about a possible breakup earlier this year, rumours that Shakib dismissed at the time, insisting they were still together. Despite the split, the pair did not have any children together.