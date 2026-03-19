Leaders highlight policy gaps hindering industrial growth

Dar es Salaam. The government has underscored its commitment to working closely with the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) and other stakeholders to ensure policies effectively support the growth and resilience of the country’s industrial sector.

Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Dennis Londo, made the remarks on March 17, 2026, during CTI’s industry leaders’ alignment and iftar networking session.

He noted that sustained collaboration between the public and private sectors remains vital to advancing industrialisation, a key pillar of economic transformation, job creation and sustainable development.

“The government, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has prioritised investment in strategic infrastructure, including railways, ports and the aviation sector, to bolster industrial expansion and strengthen competitiveness,” Mr Londo said.

He also commended industry players for their commitment to tax compliance, observing that domestic revenue mobilisation enables the state to finance infrastructure projects that underpin economic progress.

Mr Londo further highlighted the importance of continuous engagement between policymakers and industry leaders.

He described such platforms as essential for addressing bottlenecks, exchanging insights and identifying practical solutions to accelerate industrial growth. Key concerns raised included access to reliable energy, infrastructure gaps and the tax regime.

Deputy Minister for Finance, Mr Laurent Luswetula, said the government is focused on fostering a conducive legal and regulatory environment for industry.

He indicated that targeted incentives are under consideration to attract investment, adding that forthcoming budget measures may involve adjusting certain taxes, including potential reductions or removals, alongside the introduction of new ones.

CTI Vice Chairman, Mr Benedict Lema, said the organisation has been engaging its members through nationwide consultations since February, with the exercise expected to conclude at the end of March 2026.

“The objective is to gain a clearer understanding of the challenges facing manufacturers and to identify responsive measures,” he said.

Issues raised include sector-specific policy constraints, notably high taxation in the cement industry, as well as inconsistencies within East African Community frameworks that may disadvantage Tanzanian producers.

CTI Policy Specialist for Industries, Mr Isack Msungu, stressed the importance of aligning business strategies with local market dynamics and demographics.