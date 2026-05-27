US picks Kenya for its Ebola quarantine and treatment facility plan

The United States plans to establish a quarantine and treatment facility for Ebola-exposed American citizens, and has chosen Kenya as the location for the facility, subject to approval by the Kenyan government, according to reports from international media.

This facility would mark a shift in US strategy, moving from temporary observation of exposed individuals to full treatment capacity within Kenya, rather than transferring patients to Europe.

US Public Health Service officers are expected to operate the centre, with staff placed on standby for rapid deployment.

The move comes as the Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo strain intensifies across parts of Central and East Africa, putting additional pressure on regional health systems.

Authorities say the proposed facility is intended to strengthen emergency preparedness and ensure rapid containment of any imported cases involving US nationals.

Kenyan officials are yet to formally approve the plan, with discussions ongoing between Washington and Nairobi on logistics, security arrangements and medical protocols.