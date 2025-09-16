Leaders, scientists call for urgent action to save Mara River

Butiama. Leaders and scientists have called for urgent measures to safeguard the Mara River Basin, warning that the lifeline of millions of people and wildlife in East Africa faces growing threats from human activity and climate change.

The call was made during the 14th Mara Day Scientific Conference, which brought together researchers, government officials and conservationists in Butiama, Mara Region. The discussions culminated in a set of recommendations for sustainable management of the shared ecosystem.

Speaking yesterday at the climax of the Mara Day celebrations, Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) Deputy Executive Secretary, Coletha Ruhamya, read out resolutions that emphasised community-driven conservation, stronger cross-border cooperation, and the use of modern technologies to protect the river.





A regional lifeline

The Mara River originates in Kenya’s Mau Forest and flows into Tanzania before draining into Lake Victoria. It sustains agriculture, wildlife and human populations, and is globally renowned for the annual wildebeest migration.

Yet, speakers at the event cautioned that the river is under increasing pressure from pollution, invasive species, land degradation and unsustainable water use.

Mara Regional Commissioner, Evans Mtambi, directed the LVBC to establish a stakeholder platform to design strategic conservation plans, mobilise funding, and coordinate campaigns such as tree planting along the basin on both sides of the border.

He urged communities to shun harmful practices that destroy biodiversity and instead embrace eco-friendly activities.

“The government will continue to take firm measures against unsustainable water use for the well-being of present and future generations,” he said.

LVBC Executive Secretary, Dr Masinde Bwire, underscored the economic importance of the Mara River to the East African Community (EAC).

“We have every reason to protect this river’s ecology because it is a rare and crucial resource for our economies, our people, and for wildlife,” he said.





Scientists’ recommendations

Experts at the conference called for greater integration of indigenous knowledge and inclusive governance in conservation efforts. They also recommended tougher action against invasive aquatic weeds, biodiversity restoration using endangered species and microbial communities, and the establishment of joint water quality monitoring programmes.

Delegates urged the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones, GIS, IoT and bioremediation for sustainable resource management. They further encouraged promotion of circular economy models and green entrepreneurship to turn waste into wealth while driving socio-economic growth.

The LVBC was tasked with coordinating a joint Integrated Transboundary Watershed Management Programme and reviving community stakeholder forums as part of Mara Day activities.

Assistant Director of Integrated Water Resources, Robert Sunday, reminded participants that Mara Day is celebrated every September to coincide with the wildebeest migration, a natural spectacle symbolising regional interdependence. He said the commemorations also help to strengthen neighbourly ties between Tanzania and Kenya.

Stephen Mbundi, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, urged stakeholders to take the commemorations seriously.

“The Mara River is the lifeline of biodiversity, human survival, and a pillar of our regional economy. All activities in the basin must be environmentally sustainable,” he said.

He added that the celebrations should be used to reinforce solidarity between the two countries to ensure sustainable use of shared resources.