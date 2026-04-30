Leaders warn anger, violence cannot build a nation

Dar es Salaam. Political party leaders have urged Tanzanians to reject violence and embrace peace and reconciliation, warning that anger and unrest cannot build a stable nation.

The leaders, drawn from 16 of the 21 fully registered parties, made the remarks yesterday after receiving and discussing a report by a presidential commission of inquiry into events surrounding the October 2025 General Election.

The Secretary General of the National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) and former presidential candidate, Almasi Hasan Kisabi, called for unity and patience.

“We have been given a detailed explanation of what happened. Now is the time for Tanzanians to remain calm, trust the process and allow the government to implement the recommendations so that we can heal as a nation,” he said.

ADC national chairman and Zanzibar presidential candidate in the 2025 election, Hamad Rashid Mohamed, commended the President for establishing the commission.

“The commission has worked professionally and provided evidence-based findings and a clear way forward,” he said, urging patience as recommendations, including constitutional reforms and reconciliation initiatives, are implemented.

ADA–TADEA chairman, Juma Ally, appealed for calm and warned against misinformation and incitement.

“This report is meant to heal our nation. All political actors must work together to safeguard peace and stability,” he said.

CUF vice-presidential candidate in 2025, Husna Mohamed Abdallah, described the report as balanced.

“It did not favour any side. This is an opportunity for reflection and correction,” she said, cautioning that instability would harm citizens.

Democratic Party (DP) chairman, Abdul Mluya, said the commission addressed long-standing democratic concerns, including accountability and reconciliation.

“We have handled major political challenges before. This report shows we can find solutions internally,” he said.

National League for Democracy (NLD) Secretary General, Doyo Hassan Doyo, urged respect for commission members, while Democracy Makini Secretary General, Ameir Hassan Ameir, cautioned against the misuse of social media to incite youth.