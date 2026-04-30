Tanzania reaffirms commitment to equal human rights at UN forum

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has reiterated its commitment to upholding human rights for all citizens without discrimination during the 25th session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

The country’s delegation made the remarks on April 28, 2026, during the fifth meeting under agenda item 5 (G) — a sub-item focusing on financing, participation and the role of indigenous peoples — held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States.

Presenting on behalf of Tanzania, yesterday, Assistant Director of Human Rights at the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs, Beatrice Mpembo, said the country remains firmly committed to ensuring equality and justice for all.

Related OpEd Why social justice is the key to shared and equitable prosperity

“Tanzania adheres to the principles of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination or preferential treatment of specific groups,” she said.

She added that national policies and systems are designed to build a cohesive and equitable society, stressing that no group is excluded from accessing fundamental rights.

“We emphasise equality, unity and national cohesion as the foundation for protecting and promoting the rights of every Tanzanian,” she noted.

During the session, representatives of indigenous peoples from various countries, alongside member states, presented their views on strengthening participation in global platforms.

According to the Tanzanian delegation, participation in the forum reflects the country’s continued commitment to working with the international community in promoting and protecting human rights, while prioritising the interests of all citizens without discrimination.