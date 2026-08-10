Lindi, Mtwara farmers reap rewards from digital payments

Lindi. Farmers in Lindi and Mtwara regions are seeing tangible benefits from the growing use of digital financial services, with Mixx by Yas helping them receive crop payments securely and conveniently while providing access to other services designed to support their livelihoods.

The impact was highlighted during the Vuna na Mixx event held at the Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibitions at Ngongo grounds in Lindi, where farmers who used Mixx services during the previous farming season were rewarded with three-wheel cargo vehicles (Guta), motorcycles, smartphones and bicycles.

Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Ayoub Mohammed Mohammed, who presented the prizes, commended efforts to use technology to improve access to financial services among farmers, saying digital solutions can help strengthen efficiency and security across the agricultural value chain.

“When farmers receive their payments easily and securely, they are better placed to plan their activities and reinvest in production. Cooperation between the government and the private sector is key in ensuring that technology delivers tangible benefits to citizens, including farmers,” Mr Mohammed said.

Yas' Head of Region for Coast South, Ms. Fadhila Saidi, said Mixx has continued to strengthen its support to farmers by making it easier for them to receive payments for their produce, particularly through the Warehouse Receipt System.

She said more than Sh150 billion was paid to farmers through Mixx during the 2025/26 farming season, while more than Sh50 billion has already been disbursed in the 2026/27 season.

“These figures demonstrate the growing confidence farmers and cooperative societies have in digital payments. Our focus is to ensure that farmers can receive their money quickly, securely and transparently, giving them greater control over their earnings and enabling them to focus on growing their businesses,” Ms Saidi said.

Ms. Saidi said that the rewards that farmers received were designed to go beyond recognising customer loyalty by providing farmers with practical tools that can support their day-to-day economic activities.

“A cargo tricycle or motorcycle can make a real difference to a farmer, particularly when it comes to transporting produce and accessing markets. Through Vuna na Mixx, we are recognising our customers while giving them something that can contribute to their productivity and livelihoods,” she said.

Beyond crop payments, Mixx provides farmers with access to other financial services, including agricultural financing through Kilimo Pesa and Afya Mkulima, which enables farmers to access health insurance for themselves and their families.

Farmers Mohammed Chikawe, Hassani Mohammed and Issa Mtiko, who were among the beneficiaries, said the rewards had encouraged them to continue using digital financial services, citing the convenience and security of receiving crop payments electronically.

They said digital payments have reduced the need to travel long distances to collect their money or carry large amounts of cash, allowing them to manage their earnings more conveniently.

Ms Saidi said, Mixx would continue working with the government, cooperative societies, Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS), produce buyers and other stakeholders to extend digital financial services to more farmers.