Lukuvi laid to rest in Idodi after farewell across three regions

Idodi. Former Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities) and Isimani MP, William Lukuvi, has been laid to rest at his home village of Idodi in Iringa Region following public farewells held across three regions.

The burial took place on March 31, 2026, outside his residence in Idodi, led by Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba and attended by national leaders and members of the public.

Speaking on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Dr Nchemba said Lukuvi was disciplined and committed in his work, noting that many leaders benefited from his guidance.

“Many MPs and government officials received advice from him. He would even study speeches outside his ministry to improve his performance,” he said.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Mussa Azzan Zungu, said Parliament had suffered a major loss, noting that more than 160 MPs attended the burial to pay their respects.

Other leaders in attendance included CCM Vice-Chairman (Mainland) Stephen Wasira, former Speaker Anna Makinda and former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda, among others.

A church service held at Lukuvi’s home was led by Assistant Bishop Paulo Msombe, who called for unity and reflected on his public service.

According to his profile read by Permanent Secretary Jim Yonazi, Lukuvi was born on August 15, 1955, in Mapogoro village, Idodi ward, Iringa Region. He trained as a teacher before pursuing further studies in political science and international relations, including in Russia and later obtained a Master’s Degree in Political Science from the Open University of Tanzania.

He began his political career in the 1970s and was elected MP for Isimani in 1995, becoming the constituency’s first representative, a position he held for nearly 30 years.

During his career, he served in several leadership roles, including Regional Commissioner for Dodoma and Dar es Salaam. As Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, he oversaw land reforms, including the issuance of title deeds and the introduction of digital land management systems.

In his later role in the Prime Minister’s Office, he coordinated government business in Parliament and oversaw policies concerning persons with disabilities. He also supervised key government projects, including the Government City in Mtumba, Dodoma, and disaster management systems.

Family members thanked the public for their support during the mourning period.

The burial included traditional rites, as wananchi paid their final respects.