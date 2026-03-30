Friends, community recall Lukuvi’s legacy ahead of state funeral

Iringa. Tanzania is preparing to lay to rest the late William Vangimembe Lukuvi, former Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Coordination, and Persons with Disabilities), in a state funeral at Idodi Village, Iringa District, where he grew up.

The Citizen reporter spoke to close friend Salum Chotta, who shared insights into Lukuvi’s life, values, and contributions to the development of Isimani Constituency, describing the profound shock he felt at his passing.

The state funeral is scheduled for March 31, 2026, and will be graced by Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Chotta said the news of Mr Lukuvi’s death was profoundly shocking, particularly after it was announced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“I could not believe it at first. I had to call his younger brother, Mr Mose Lukuvi, and when I heard him crying, that is when it truly sank in that we had lost him,” said Mr Chotta.

He described the late Lukuvi as more than a leader, saying he was a friend, mentor, and a figure deeply rooted in the community.

Furthermore, Mr Chotta said he had known him since 1984, when Mr Lukuvi was working as a teacher in Masasi.

“Whenever he returned to Idodi during holidays, he would always look for me. We would sit and talk about politics, development, and life in general. He was passionate about seeing people progress,” he said.

According to Mr Chotta, the deceased lived by a philosophy of perseverance and resilience.

“He always emphasised that life requires determination, not despair. He was a man of the people. While he was firm on personal matters, when it came to community needs, he was always ready to step in and help,” he added.

Close friend Salum Chotta shares insights into the life, values, and contributions of the late Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Coordination, and Persons with Disabilities), William Lukuvi, describing the profound shock he felt at his passing. Lukuvi’s body will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. PHOTO | FRIDAY SIMBAYA

Reflecting on the past, Mr Chotta recalled the difficult conditions that once characterised Isimani, where access to social services was limited.

“Being posted to areas like Pawaga or Mahuninga felt like punishment. There were no health facilities or sufficient schools. Patients were transported by bicycle to Ipamba Hospital, and many children died of malaria due to a lack of proper healthcare,” he said.

He added that under Mr Lukuvi’s leadership, the situation improved significantly, with dispensaries now available in most villages, health centres in wards, and the construction of secondary schools expanding access to education.

“Today, children in Isimani can study close to home. This is the result of his leadership that prioritised the welfare of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iringa Regional Commissioner, Mr Kheri James, expressed satisfaction with ongoing funeral preparations, noting that they are progressing well and on schedule.

Speaking to journalists at Lukuvi’s residence in Idodi Village, Mr Kheri said preparations were at an advanced stage, with the government working closely with the family and residents.

“We want to ensure that the late leader is accorded the respect he deserves, in recognition of his significant contribution to the nation,” he said, urging the public to turn out in large numbers to pay their last respects.