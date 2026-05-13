Mafia Island transport crisis deepens after ferry failure

Kibaha. Residents of Mafia District in Coast Region are continuing to endure severe transport disruptions following the breakdown of the MV Kilindoni ferry, which has been out of service since May 12, 2026.

The disruption has forced residents to rely on dhows and small boats, which they say are inadequate to meet the growing demand for travel between Mafia Island, Nyamisati, and Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical, and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa) Coast Regional Manager, Mr Alvina Bushunda, confirmed the situation, saying the vessel is currently under repair and services will resume once rehabilitation work is completed.

“All spare parts are available, and technicians are continuing with repairs. At any time, the ferry will be ready, and services will resume,” she said.

Speaking by phone, Kilindoni resident, Mr Faki Sosi, said transport challenges on the island have persisted for years, affecting residents who rely entirely on sea transport.

“The people of Mafia have no alternative transport; we must travel by sea. But the frequent breakdowns of the MV Kilindoni show the need for the government to open up the sector to investors to support service delivery,” said Mr Sosi.

He said the introduction of speedboat services would ease travel difficulties and improve reliability for passengers.

Mr Sosi further noted that the current ferry journey takes too long compared with modern transport options.

“The ferry takes almost five hours for a journey that could take about one and a half hours with faster vessels. The government should consider bringing in investors in this sector,” he said.

Another resident, Mr Dadi Mohammed, said people are currently forced to rely on small dhows and boats that are unable to meet passenger demand.

“We are asking the government to make urgent efforts to repair this ferry so that residents can continue accessing safe transport services,” he said.

For his part, Mr Omary Kipemba said the government should also consider reviving the MV Songosongo ferry, which has been out of service for a long period.