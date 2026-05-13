Tanzania urged to boost entrepreneurship financing to curb unemployment crisis

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzanian government has been urged to establish dedicated financial institutions and mechanisms under the Ministry of Finance to provide affordable credit tailored for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to address the country’s unemployment crisis today.

This urgent call follows researchers identifying MSMEs as a pivotal driver of economic development, contributing about 35 percent to gross domestic product (GDP) and employing an estimated 5.2 million people in the Tanzanian economy.

Beyond direct employment, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total workforce, the study identifies a significant multiplier effect in the economy, where every direct job created by a small business generates an additional 1.5 indirect jobs within the local economy.

This impact is more pronounced in rural areas, where MSMEs account for over 70 percent of employment, acting as engines of employment creation and economic dynamism locally.

These findings are detailed in a comprehensive study titled Empowering Youth in Tanzania: Entrepreneurship for Economic Development and Unemployment Reduction, published on November 13, 2025.

Authored by Haruni Miraji, Nicholaus Changoma Mkazeni, and Denis Kamugisha of Mzumbe University in Morogoro, the research examined MSMEs’ role in economic growth and job creation while assessing how innovation and risk-taking influence youth-led entrepreneurial ventures across emerging and developing economies context.

The authors employed a systematic review methodology, gathering data from academic databases including EBSCO, Emerald, and Science Direct, plus government report sources.

Purposive sampling was used to ensure evidence related to entrepreneurship in developing countries like Tanzania was specifically relevant.

To address the multidimensional implications of the business environment, researchers proposed targeted recommendations across government sectors aimed at improving youth employment outcomes nationwide.

They insist the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology must integrate entrepreneurship education into the national curriculum to foster an entrepreneurial mindset from an early age, equipping individuals with skills, knowledge, and mindset essential for entrepreneurial success across all education levels.

Simultaneously, the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) is urged to spearhead financial literacy and inclusion programmes to ensure young entrepreneurs are equipped to manage resources effectively and make informed decisions locally.

The study also calls on the Ministry of Industry and Trade to work with the Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (Brela) to streamline registration and licensing processes.

“Policies should focus on creating a transparent, efficient regulatory framework that simplifies procedures and reduces costs for startups to dismantle bureaucratic hurdles that discourage business formalisation processes entirely,” argue the authors.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women, and Special Groups is tasked with implementing targeted support for youth and women to address socio-economic disparities and underrepresentation in entrepreneurial activities.

The researchers identified that while entrepreneurship is a potent instrument for economic transformation, its success is hampered by systemic constraints currently.

“Most notably, a critical lack of access to finance remains a significant barrier because traditional lending institutions are often hesitant to extend credit to startups without a proven track record or sufficient collateral,” according to researchers.

Additionally, complex licensing requirements and bureaucratic inefficiencies significantly increase operational costs, while inadequate infrastructure, including unreliable electricity and poor transport networks, restricts the scalability of businesses in rural areas.

In conclusion, the study underscores the transformative role of entrepreneurship in reducing structural unemployment and significantly enhancing household incomes.

The authors assert that by meeting local market needs and enabling access to international markets, MSMEs foster a resilient and adaptive economy capable of withstanding external shocks.