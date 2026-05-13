How drones and AI are powering Zanzibar’s malaria war

Unguja. Zanzibar has launched a specialised project using drone technology in a renewed drive to achieve zero malaria by identifying and eliminating mosquito breeding sites across the islands.

The initiative, known as Smart Drone Technology for a Malaria-Free Future in Zanzibar, is a partnership between the Zanzibar Ministry of Health through the Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Programme (ZAMEP), the World Health Organization (WHO), Japan’s SORA Technology, and the Ifakara Health Institute (IHI) under Sh1 billion funding by the Government of Japan.

Speaking during the project launch on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Miraji Mngereza Mzee, said it was the first time Zanzibar was implementing a malaria elimination approach combining advanced technology with community participation.

“For many years, there have been challenges with malaria, but in Zanzibar, it is below one percent. Now, with this technology and community involvement, we believe we are going to write history by becoming malaria-free and be recognised globally as a territory without malaria transmission,” said Dr Mngereza.

He said the technology would enable health teams to access hard-to-reach areas that are difficult to cover using conventional methods, while drones would help eliminate mosquito larvae in a shorter time compared with traditional approaches, which can take up to three days.

Once breeding sites are detected, he said, they can be treated immediately to prevent further mosquito development.

The Director of Preventive Services and Health Education at the Ministry of Health, Dr Salim Slim, said the project would significantly transform efforts to fully eliminate malaria in Zanzibar.

He said the current infection rate stands at 0.04 percent, placing Zanzibar close to complete elimination.

“There are areas where humans cannot easily reach. With drones, we will reach further. The drones will be able to carry and spray chemicals in different locations, reducing the high costs of traditional methods,” said Dr Slim.

However, he cautioned that malaria remains present and continues to be dangerous, noting that current data show infections are concentrated among people aged 15 to 40, who are often outdoors and stay in makeshift shelters, increasing their vulnerability. He urged continued preventive measures.

He said Pemba Island could potentially record zero malaria cases by early 2027, but stressed that elimination of mosquito breeding sites remains essential to fully break transmission cycles.

The Japanese Embassy representative, Jin Hashimoto, said the Government of Japan remains committed to supporting communities through technology, innovation, and expertise to address development challenges.

Jin said the use of drones is expected to help reduce mosquito breeding and improve the elimination of larval habitats.

“We believe the project will also help generate accurate data on malaria indicators in the country. Health remains a priority sector for Japan,” said Jin.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Head of Liaison Office, Zanzibar, Dr Ndoungou Salla Ba, said the Ministry of Health through ZAMEP would provide strategic leadership, legal coordination and implementation oversight to ensure integration of drone-based larval source management into national malaria control systems.

“WHO will provide overall leadership and coordination to ensure strategic alignment, technical quality and effective collaboration among partners,” said Dr Salla.

He added that SORA Technology will deploy drone systems while supporting local capacity building and data-driven implementation.

“We commend the Government of Zanzibar through ZAMEP for strong leadership and sustained commitment to malaria elimination. Zanzibar’s success in keeping malaria prevalence below one percent demonstrates what is possible through investment, partnership and sustained innovation,” he said.

The project integrates drone and AI technology to enhance the detection and management of mosquito breeding sites.