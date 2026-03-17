Former PM Majaliwa: How Magufuli’s leadership lessons live on in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Former Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has paid tribute to the late President John Pombe Magufuli, describing him as a tireless leader, a dedicated patriot, and a teacher whose values continue to guide Tanzania.

Speaking at today’s memorial service in Chato, marking five years since Magufuli’s passing, Majaliwa said the late president’s leadership was defined by discipline, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to the nation.

“We are here today to remember a leader who served not just with his mind, but with his heart. President Magufuli was a hard worker whose dedication went far beyond office hours. Even when others rested, he ensured that every project and initiative succeeded,” Majaliwa said.

He acknowledged the presence of key dignitaries, including Mama Janet Magufuli, former ministers, parliamentarians, and religious leaders, as well as Tanzanians following the memorial through media platforms.

“I greet you all. Today, we honour the life of a man who shaped the destiny of our nation. President Magufuli’s leadership was not only about policy; it was about service, integrity, and results,” he added.

Reflecting on Magufuli’s unique qualities, Majaliwa highlighted his intellectual rigour and practical wisdom.

“It is not just intelligence that we remember. Many people are intelligent, but President Magufuli applied his knowledge with exceptional foresight. He was a teacher and a mentor. Just as we recall Edward Moringe Sokoine for his wisdom in public service, we remember Magufuli for his ability to combine intellect with action,” he said.

Majaliwa emphasised the late president’s patriotism and personal ethics, noting his firm stance against corruption and insistence on accountability.

“He had no tolerance for mismanagement or theft in public office. He demanded honesty, transparency, and discipline. His leadership demonstrated that patriotism is built on integrity, accountability, and a genuine love for the nation’s development,” Majaliwa said.

The former prime minister described how Magufuli’s guidance left a lasting impact on Tanzania’s institutions and governance.

“We learned so much from him. His approach prepared the sixth government for continuity. His principles have enabled current leaders, including President Samia Suluhu Hassan, to continue implementing strategic projects he initiated. The nation continues to benefit from the foundation he laid,” he said.

Majaliwa also spoke of the personal qualities that endeared Magufuli to those around him.

“He was a teacher in the truest sense. He led by example, inspiring those who worked with him to adopt the same discipline and commitment. He treated challenges as opportunities, and even in difficult times, his presence motivated us to persevere,” he said.

He called on Tanzanians to uphold the values Magufuli championed.

“Let us honour him not only with words but through our actions. Every citizen and leader must live by his ideals—integrity, dedication, and service to the country. Let his memory guide us in governance, work ethic, and personal conduct,” Majaliwa said.

He concluded by reminding attendees that the late president’s legacy lives on in the hearts of Tanzanians.