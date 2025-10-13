Makini presidential candidate pledges to make air travel affordable for all Tanzanians

Dar es Salaam. Demokrasia Makini presidential candidate, Mr Coaster Kibonde, has pledged to make air travel a normal and affordable means of transport for every Tanzanian if elected in the October 29 General Election.

Speaking on October 12 in Butiama, Mara Region, Mr Kibonde said if elected his government would ensure that every Tanzanian has the opportunity to fly for business or leisure, as well as to transport cargo by air, through the expansion of the country’s aviation infrastructure and the reduction of airfares.

“Flying has always been a dream for many children, but some grow into adulthood without ever boarding a plane due to financial constraints. My goal is to turn that dream into reality by making air travel accessible to everyone,” said Mr Kibonde.

He pledged to purchase 70 Bombardier aircraft and build a modern airport in every region to ensure nationwide connectivity.

“We want every region to have a 24-hour operational airport capable of handling both passenger and cargo aircrafts. This will also attract investors and buyers to visit regions directly and access local raw materials,” he said.

In fact he pledged to upgrade all airports to international standards so that both large and small aircraft could operate day and night.

The candidate explained that Bombardier aircraft were ideal for Tanzania’s geography and current airport conditions, adding that his administration would acquire them through leasing arrangements rather than upfront payment.

“The airline business doesn’t require immediate cash payment. We will negotiate with manufacturers to supply the planes while we pay as we operate,” he said.

Mr Kibonde said his administration would strengthen Air Tanzania and ensure that citizens, especially low-income earners and farmers, can afford to travel by air between regions and districts.

“For the first time, we want ordinary Tanzanians to fly within their own country. That’s why my government will reduce ticket prices so that farmers and small-scale traders can afford air travel,” he said.

He added that increased mobility would stimulate both local and national economic growth.

While acknowledging the government’s efforts to improve Air Tanzania, Mr Kibonde said Makini was not fully satisfied and planned to expand the fleet and cut operational costs to make the service more efficient and affordable.

“Out of the 70 Bombardier planes, five will be dedicated to cargo, allowing fresh produce such as vegetables to be transported quickly from regions like Katavi to Dar es Salaam,” he said.

Rail and marine transport

Mr Kibonde also vowed to expand the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) network beyond the current routes.

While the ongoing SGR construction connects Dodoma to Tabora and Kigoma, he said his government would extend it from Morogoro to Iringa, Mbeya, Rukwa, Katavi and Kigoma.

“We will build the SGR from Dar es Salaam through Morogoro, Iringa, Njombe, and Mbeya to Songwe, and another line from Sumbawanga to connect with the Mpanda–Kaliua route,” he explained.

He said the Makini government would ensure the current contractor completes ongoing works quickly while initiating new routes to make rail transport accessible nationwide.

In maritime transport, Mr Kibonde promised to strengthen ferry and marine services across all major lakes, including Victoria, Nyasa, and Tanganyika.

“All ferry crossings will be free for pedestrians, while vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles will pay small fees. Our aim is to ease the financial burden on citizens who rely on these routes daily,” he said.

Mr Kibonde also assured voters of improved and reliable ferry operations, including the introduction of new vessels to support economic activity in lake regions.

The Makini candidate urged Tanzanians to turn out in large numbers to vote on October 29 and dismiss calls for protests circulating on social media.