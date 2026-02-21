Mbeya Council injects Sh2.2 billion into special groups

Mbeya. More than Sh2.2 billion has been disbursed by the Mbeya District Council to support 76 groups of women, youth and people with disabilities through the statutory 10 percent loan scheme aimed at boosting economic empowerment.

The funds are part of the council’s internally generated revenue and were issued during the 2024/2025 to 2025/2026 financial years.

The district loans coordinator, Ms Consolatha Kyando, said on Saturday, February 21, 2026, during the handover of cheques worth Sh242.9 million to 55 groups, including 30 women’s groups, that the programme is implementing the government’s directive to economically empower special groups.

“Out of the Sh2.2 billion, Sh959 million has benefited 37 women’s groups, Sh1.2 billion has gone to 36 youth groups, and Sh27.2 million has supported three groups of people with disabilities,” she said.

Ms Kyando noted that beneficiaries were drawn from several wards, including Tembela, Ilungu, Igoma, Itewe, Ijombe, Maendeleo, Ilembo and Santilya.

Others are Iyunga Mapinduzi, Igale, Bonde la Songwe, Utengule Usongwe, Nsalala, Mshewe, Ikukwa, Ihango, Lwanjilo, Izyra, Masoko, Iwindi, Isuto, Mjele and Itawa.

Despite the progress, she said challenges remain, particularly some groups failing to comply with regulations, laws and guidelines on timely loan repayment, which affects other applicants.

“Another challenge is that some groups lack viable projects, making them ineligible to qualify for the 10 percent loans,” she added.

For her part, the Mbeya District head of the Community Development Division, Ms Agness Elikunda, said the council would continue implementing the government’s goal of economically empowering citizens through loans for women, youth and people with disabilities.

“We have been working to increase individual and group incomes as part of implementing the CCM Election Manifesto and ensuring essential services reach the community,” she said.

Council call for accountability

Council chairperson, Ms Aida Haule urged beneficiary groups to use the funds for their intended purposes and ensure prompt repayment so that others can also benefit.

“The money should be invested in the projects specified in the application forms and repaid on time to avoid becoming a barrier to others and to build a good record for future funding rounds,” she said.

CCM weighs in

The CCM Mbeya District Chairman, Mr Ackim Mwalupindi, said the loans are issued in accordance with legal procedures, analysis and selection criteria, without favouritism.

“These loans are like a race. If you miss out today, prepare yourself for the next round. Those who did not succeed should not lose hope but plan better next time,” he said.

Beneficiaries speak

Some beneficiaries said the government’s 10 percent loan initiative has helped lift them out of poverty and reduced vulnerability, especially among women in marriage.