Nigerian President declares a security state of emergency

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared a national security emergency following a sharp rise in deadly attacks and kidnappings in several states across the country.

In a tough directive issued on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, Tinubu ordered an immediate increase in the number of security forces and firm action against what he called “agents of evil” undermining the nation.

According to the directive, the Nigeria Police Force has been instructed to add 20,000 new officers, bringing the planned total to 50,000.

Additionally, the President has approved the use of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps as temporary training centers to fast-track the deployment of these officers to areas facing security challenges.

He has also ordered that police officers who were previously assigned to protect VIPs be recalled, given emergency training, and then deployed to high-risk areas.

“The State Services Department has been given authority to immediately deploy all forest guards who have completed their training to combat terrorists and bandits hiding in the forests, and to recruit more personnel for security purposes.

There will be no hiding place for the agents of evil,” Tinubu said.

He added that operations to rescue students kidnapped from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State, as well as other citizens abducted across the country, will continue relentlessly.

In another development, President Tinubu urged Nigeria’s Parliament to begin reviewing legislation to allow states that wish to establish regional police forces (state police) to do so legally a proposal that has been debated for many years due to worsening internal security.