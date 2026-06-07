Mixx Super App surpasses one million users as digital payments gain momentum in Tanzania

The Mixx Super App has surpassed one million users, marking a significant milestone in the growth of digital financial services in Tanzania and highlighting the increasing adoption of cashless payment solutions across the country.

The achievement was announced during the second draw of the “Kila Muamala ni Bao la Ushindi” campaign, a nationwide customer rewards initiative being conducted by Mixx in partnership with leading electronics manufacturer Hisense. The campaign, inspired by the excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup, rewards customers for using Mixx services with daily cash prizes, electronic appliances and an opportunity to win a fully sponsored trip to Mexico to watch the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking during the draw, Mixx Commercial Director James Sumari said the milestone reflects growing public trust in digital financial services and demonstrates the important role technology continues to play in expanding financial inclusion and access to convenient financial solutions.

“Reaching more than one million users on the Mixx Super App is a significant achievement for us and a clear indication that more Tanzanians are embracing digital financial services. It reinforces our commitment to making financial transactions simpler, safer and more accessible for everyone,” said Sumari.

He noted that the Mixx Super App enables customers to access a wide range of financial and lifestyle services on a single platform, including money transfers, bill payments, merchant payments via Lipa kwa Simu, and other daily digital transactions.

According to Sumari, the increasing use of digital payment platforms is helping to reduce reliance on cash transactions while enhancing convenience, transparency and financial discipline among individuals and businesses.

“Digital financial services are becoming an important driver of economic participation. Beyond convenience and security, they help users better manage their finances and support the country's broader digital transformation agenda,” he added.

The campaign has also received positive feedback from customers, many of whom say it has encouraged them to increase their use of digital financial services.

One of the winners, Sabdiki Vike, said he initially thought the notification informing him of his win was a scam before confirming its authenticity with the company.

“I was surprised when I received the call because I did not expect to win. After verifying the information, I realized it was genuine. The Mixx Super App has made transactions easier and more convenient for me, which is why I use it regularly,” he said.

Another winner, Benson Benjamin, said the campaign motivated him to use Mixx services more frequently and allowed customers to earn valuable rewards.

“The campaign has encouraged me to transact more through Mixx because it is safe and convenient. Winning has been a great experience, and I hope to win the grand prize trip to Mexico,” he said.

A total of 20 winners emerged in the latest draw, representing various regions across the country, including Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Arusha. In addition to daily cash prizes worth Sh1 million, winners also received a range of Hisense household appliances, including televisions, refrigerators and speakers.