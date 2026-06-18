Mnazi Mmoja hospital receives healthcare boost from Absa Bank

Dar es Salaam. Absa Bank Tanzania, in partnership with The Runners Club, has donated maternal healthcare equipment and medical supplies to Mnazi Mmoja Hospital while also conducting a blood donation drive to support healthcare services.

The initiative is part of the legacy programme of the sixth edition of the Absa Dar City Marathon 2026, which attracted more than 5,000 participants in the 21.1km, 10km and 5km race categories.

The donation included a patient monitor machine requested by the hospital’s maternity ward to help address equipment shortages and improve monitoring of expectant and new mothers.

The partners also donated medical consumables, including gloves, urine bags, syringes, surgical masks, bandages and gauze.

The blood donation campaign was conducted at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital and Absa Bank Tanzania headquarters, with staff participating in the initiative.

Absa Bank Tanzania Citizenship and Events Manager, Ms Abigail Lukuvi, said the marathon has evolved beyond sport into a platform for supporting communities.

“At Absa Bank Tanzania, the marathon goes beyond an athletic event. Through healthcare equipment, medical supplies and blood donations, we are supporting healthcare professionals and communities,” she said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, Dr Mingole Said said the equipment and supplies would help improve maternal healthcare services.

“We appreciate the continued support from the Absa Dar City Marathon team. The patient monitor machine and medical supplies will strengthen our ability to provide quality care,” he said.