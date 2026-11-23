Dar es Salaam. Uganda and Kenya have called on African countries to strengthen regional cooperation and invest in mineral processing industries, saying the continent must move beyond exporting raw materials to capture greater economic benefits from its mineral wealth.

The two countries said aligning mineral development policies, sharing infrastructure and developing integrated value chains would help attract investment, create jobs and strengthen Africa’s position in the global critical minerals market.

Uganda’s Minister for Minerals, Ms Phiona Nyamutoro said at the Tanzania Mining and Investment conference to discuss Financing Investment in Value Added Industries that African countries needed to translate their mineral potential into industrial development through coordinated strategies and partnerships.

She identified four key priorities: aligning national mineral development strategies, leveraging shared infrastructure, strengthening regional trade and building an integrated mineral value chain across the continent.

“Our shared vision for Africa should see us progressively develop industries within our countries. My message to investors is simple: come and process in Africa. Let us build refineries, smelters and processing plants across the region,” she said.

Ms Nyamutoro said Uganda had identified more than 63 minerals through aerial geochemical, geophysical and geological surveys, providing opportunities to expand investment in the sector.

She said the country was pursuing a strategy that prioritised value addition within its borders while working with neighbouring countries to develop industries that could benefit from shared mineral resources.

The minister described Tanzania and Uganda as close partners, citing their geographical, economic and mineral interests, as well as their membership of the East African Community (EAC).

“Tanzania is not just a neighbour. Tanzania is our brother, our sister and a home away from home. We share Lake Victoria, we share borders and we are members of the East African Community,” she said.

She cited the East African Crude Oil Pipeline as an example of regional cooperation that could offer lessons for developing other strategic projects across Africa.

Ms Nyamutoro also called for stronger investment in human resource development, saying countries needed skilled professionals capable of supporting expanding mineral industries.

She warned that Africa should not remain a supplier of raw materials while other economies captured the greater benefits through processing and manufacturing.

“Africa must not just be a supplier. Africa must speak with one voice and ensure that its mineral resources transform the lives of its people,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Minister for Mining, Mr Hassan Joho, said his country was positioning itself as an attractive destination for long-term investment in critical minerals, citing its mineral potential and improving investment environment.

He said Kenya had deposits of rare earth elements, copper, iron ore, coal, titanium and lead, minerals that are increasingly important in clean energy technologies, electric vehicle manufacturing and modern industrial production.

Mr Joho said Kenya was working to create an investment environment supported by a modern legal and institutional framework, skilled human resources, financial services and an independent judicial system.

He said the country wanted investment across the entire mineral value chain, from exploration and extraction to processing, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

“We are developing the systems required not only for responsible mineral extraction but also for processing, value addition, manufacturing, transportation and efficient logistics to serve regional and international markets,” he said.

Mr Joho said Kenya was also working to reduce investment risks through improved geological information, transparent mineral licensing, clear investment incentives and better access to energy and supporting infrastructure.

He emphasised the importance of predictable regulations and transparent procedures in building investor confidence, particularly in the allocation and administration of mineral rights.

The minister said African countries needed to work together through policy alignment, shared infrastructure, geological cooperation and African-led financing to develop a competitive and sustainable minerals industry.

“Regional cooperation is not a choice; it is a strategic necessity,” he said.