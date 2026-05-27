Stop competing for fashion, clothes and beauty, women told

Moshi. Muslim women have been urged to avoid competing in fashion, clothing and beauty trends and instead focus on good morals, fear of God and proper family upbringing.

The call was made on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, by Sheikh Thabit Tarimo during Eid al-Adha sermons delivered at a regional prayer service held at Riadha Mosque in Kilimanjaro Region.

Addressing hundreds of worshippers, Sheikh Tarimo said true beauty is not found in outward appearance alone, but in good character and piety.

He said many women have increasingly engaged in competition over clothing and adornment while neglecting religious principles and moral values that should guide daily life.

“You love beautification, but the best adornment is taqwa. You compete in clothing, but the best garment is modesty and good morals,” he said.

Sheikh Tarimo said women with good morals and God-consciousness play a key role in building strong families and a respectful society.

He also urged men to ensure they encourage their wives and children to observe prayers and adhere to religious teachings.

“A father may go to the mosque for every prayer, but his wife does not pray and his children do not pray, while he makes no effort to guide them. Everyone will be accountable for their family,” he said.

He said it is not appropriate for a parent to focus solely on personal worship while neglecting the spiritual guidance of their family.

The sheikh further emphasised the importance of teaching children to pray from an early age in order to build a strong foundation in faith and morals.

“We have been instructed to teach our children to pray from a young age so that they grow up on the right path,” he said.

He said observing the five daily prayers on time is a fundamental duty for Muslims, adding that negligence in prayer can affect one’s spiritual life.

Sheikh Tarimo also urged worshippers to use Eid al-Adha as an opportunity for self-reflection and to improve their conduct in line with religious teachings.

One of the worshippers, Khadija Lema, said the sermon served as an important reminder to women about their role in family upbringing and moral values.

“We have been reminded that a woman’s dignity is not in expensive clothing, but in good character, proper upbringing and fear of God,” she said.