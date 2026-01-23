New CBE Moshi campus set to strengthen tourism skills and drive regional economic growth

Moshi. The government has urged the College of Business Education (CBE) to prioritise the development of innovative and highly skilled professionals for Tanzania’s tourism sector through its planned new campus in Moshi District, Kilimanjaro Region.

The call was made on January 21, 2026, by Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Dennis Londo, during an inspection visit to the site designated for the CBE Moshi Campus, which is expected to serve the northern zone.

“We want CBE in this region to become a centre for producing experts who add value to the tourism sector, not only as employees but also as entrepreneurs and innovators in tourism-related ventures,” Mr Londo said.

He noted that the campus is expected to address both professional and structural challenges facing the tourism industry by equipping students with practical, market-oriented skills.

“Students will be trained in tourism business management, entrepreneurship, tourism marketing, hospitality management and service excellence,” he said.

Mr Londo added that the initiative will enhance tourism’s contribution to the national economy, noting that the sector remains one of Tanzania’s leading sources of revenue and employment.

CBE Principal, Professor Edda Tandi Lwoga, said the Moshi campus will be the institution’s fifth nationwide and will significantly expand enrolment capacity.

“The college currently has 24,657 students, and once completed, the Moshi campus is expected to enrol more than 2,000 additional students,” she said.

On implementation, Professor Lwoga said the design phase for three core buildings is already underway and is scheduled for completion by March 2026 at a cost of Sh174 million.

“The first phase of construction will comprise classrooms with capacity for 2,000 students, a three-star training hotel with 52 guest rooms, and student hostels,” she said.

She added that the campus will operate as a Centre of Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality, providing specialised training aligned with business and investment opportunities in the northern tourism circuit.

The project, funded by the World Bank through the Higher Education Transformation Project, is valued at Sh17.4 billion. Construction is expected to commence later in 2026 following the completion of financial and procedural requirements, including the tendering process.

Hai District Commissioner, Mr Hassan Bomboko, welcomed the decision to establish the campus in the district and called for the project to be expedited.

“Local communities will benefit from the construction phase through food supply and service businesses, and even more once the campus becomes operational,” he said.