How collaboration, skills and innovation can sustain tourism growth

By John Wanyancha

Tourism has long been one of Tanzania’s strongest pillars for economic growth and cultural pride. From the breath-taking Serengeti plains and the mighty Kilimanjaro to the turquoise waters of Zanzibar, our country is blessed with attractions the world admires.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, international arrivals grew from 1.8 million in 2023 to over 2.14 million in 2024, while earnings increased by 15.7 percent to $3.9 billion. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) estimates that travel and tourism supported more than 1.5 million jobs in 2024 and contributed between 10–17 percent of GDP, depending on whether direct or indirect effects are included.

As we mark World Tourism Day this year, it is essential to reflect not only on the beauty Tanzania offers, but also on the pressing need to strengthen the foundations of our tourism industry. Sustainable growth requires more than visitors - it requires a robust ecosystem of skills, innovation, partnerships, and community involvement.

Challenges confronting Tanzania’s tourism sector

One of the greatest challenges is youth unemployment and the lack of adequate skills in hospitality. Each year, nearly 800,000 young Tanzanians enter the job market, yet according to NBS report, it shows only 364,787 newly recruited workers secure formal employment in the formal sector in 2023/24. Without targeted skills development in tourism and hospitality, this gap will continue to widen, affecting service delivery and the competitiveness of our sector on the global stage.

Environmental concerns are also increasingly urgent. Issues such as waste management, deforestation, and climate change threaten the very natural treasures that attract visitors. If we fail to protect these resources, we risk undermining the sustainability of our tourism assets.

Structural challenges remain as well. Inadequate infrastructure, limited adoption of digital platforms, and insufficient stakeholder collaboration continue to slow growth, reducing the sector’s potential to create jobs and contribute more strongly to national development.

Turning challenges into opportunities

These challenges are not insurmountable. With the right strategies, Tanzania’s tourism sector can become more resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive. Investing in skills development for youth is paramount. Practical, industry-led training programs bridge the gap between classroom learning and market demands, equipping young people not only with hospitality skills, but also digital literacy, communication abilities, and entrepreneurial know-how.

Innovation and technology are also key. In an era where travel decisions are increasingly digital, tools such as mobile booking platforms and e-learning for tourism workers can transform the sector, improve visitor experiences, and enhance service delivery efficiency.

Finally, public-private partnerships are essential. Government alone cannot develop infrastructure or train the workforce effectively. When businesses, government, and communities collaborate, resources are pooled, solutions are co-created, and impacts are amplified.

SBL’s role in supporting tourism and hospitality

At Serengeti Breweries Limited, we understand that a strong tourism sector strengthens communities, creates jobs, and supports national development. That is why we are proud to support the growth of tourism and hospitality in Tanzania through a variety of initiatives.

Our flagship Learning for Life hospitality Program complements public efforts to expand opportunity. The National College of Tourism (NCT) in Arusha currently trains about 600 young people each year. Yet with Tanzania targeting 1.5 million new jobs over the next five years - roughly 300,000 annually across all sectors—tourism must help build a larger, steady pipeline of skilled talent.

We’ve started to do exactly that. Of the first cohort of 100 students trained through Learning for Life, 45 percent are already employed in hotels, lodges, and restaurants. Building on this momentum, we have launched a second cohort of 150 students in Arusha, expanding the reach and impact of the program. Beyond Learning for Life program, our broader community investments indirectly support tourism. Responsible drinking campaigns and environmental sustainability programs ensure we operate in ways that safeguard both people and the planet, creating healthier and more vibrant destinations.

The power of partnerships

No single actor can transform tourism alone. That is why we collaborates closely with partners such as the National College of Tourism (NCT), government agencies, and local communities. These partnerships ensure training programs align with real industry needs and promote shared ownership for lasting impact.

Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding partnerships with digital innovators, vocational institutions, environmental organisations, and local entrepreneurs to integrate technology, sustainability, and authentic experiences into Tanzania’s tourism offering.

Aligning with Vision 2050 and calling stakeholders to action

Tanzania has set ambitious goals under Vision 2050, aiming to position the country as a leading global tourism destination. For this vision to materialise, all stakeholders, government, private sector, communities, and international partners - must work together.

On World Tourism Day, our message is clear: tourism is not just about visitors; it is about building a better Tanzania for all. We call on government leaders to continue creating enabling policies, on industry players to innovate and invest, and on young people to seize opportunities through training and skills development.

The way forward requires collective commitment. Together, we can address youth unemployment, environmental sustainability, and skills gaps while seizing opportunities in technology and partnerships. By doing so, Tanzania’s tourism industry will not only survive but thrive - creating jobs, preserving our heritage, and projecting our nation’s pride to the world.

Conclusion

Tourism remains one of Tanzania’s brightest hopes for economic transformation. It is an industry that requires care, innovation, and collaboration to unlock its full potential. At Serengeti Breweries Limited, we are proud to contribute by investing in skills, partnerships, and community development. When youth are empowered, technology is embraced, and stakeholders work together, the future of tourism in Tanzania will be stronger, more sustainable, and more inclusive.

Let us commit to making tourism not only a source of income but a source of pride, resilience, and opportunity for generations to come.