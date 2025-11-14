New era as Latra promotes smart, sustainable mobility

Dar es Salaam. Bus manufacturers and vehicle assembly firms are preparing to showcase new innovations aimed at transforming Tanzania’s public transport sector.

Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) Director General Habibu Suluo said the first-ever Sustainable Land Transport Week will also feature international industry players, including Yutong and HOWO, demonstrating energy-efficient vehicles and smart fleet-management solutions tailored for the African market.

The event is scheduled for November 24–29 and will follow the Latra Awards for outstanding service providers.

“Over 800 participants from across the globe will engage in discussions on sustainability, innovation, safety, customer care and operational efficiency in the land transport industry,” said Mr Suluo at a press briefing yesterday.

He added that the event will offer daladala, truck and bus owners the opportunity to interact directly with manufacturers and assembly companies, particularly to explore the purchase of electric vehicles.

Speaking on the awards, Mr Suluo noted that under Section 6, Act, Cap 413, Latra is mandated to foster effective competition among regulated service providers.

“The awards recognise outstanding and responsible operators, improving competition and strengthening the transport ecosystem,” he said.

Mr Suluo also highlighted improvements in service quality, noting that operators have invested in luxury buses and enhanced customer experience.

“Despite challenges, we have not seen strikes or major disruptions because operators continuously seek innovative solutions,” he said.

The awards will recognise intercity passenger bus operators, cargo transporters, ride-hailing services, providers of vehicle-tracking technologies and journalists or media outlets promoting road safety and quality service.

Latra has also begun certifying truck drivers and passenger service operators to ensure professionalism and accountability.

“The awards are not merely ceremonial. They drive sustained reliability, innovation and efficiency,” Mr Suluo said.