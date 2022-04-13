NHIF paid for male patients to give birth, says CAG

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) reportedly paid hospital bills for male patients to either undergo caesarian or normal delivery, the CAG’s report has revealed.

According to the report which was made public by the CAG on Tuesday in Dodoma, 731 male members were reportedly part of the shoddy scheme.

“I reviewed and identified that false claims were submitted by health facilities and were paid Sh14,409,200. I also identified that there were 56 claims that showed that men received caesarian operation or normal delivery service,” writes the CAG.

According to the report there were some 444 members who received full blood picture examination more than once on the same day.

“In fact, some even more than 30 times at the same health facility,” read the 2020-2021 CAG report.

In another incident, the report says there were members who received spectacles more than once yet the law only allows for such service once in a year.

The report also says that for the period 2020-2021 there were 7,556 claims worth Sh69.1 million that names of the beneficiaries did not correspond with that of the card holder.