Nine Tanzanian art groups awarded grants

Dar es Salaam. Nine Tanzanian art groups have been awarded a total of Sh188.4 million under the Feel Free Grant 2026, a major initiative aimed at strengthening the country’s fast-growing creative industry.

The grants, administered by Nafasi Art Space, recognise outstanding creativity and socially impactful work across a range of artistic disciplines.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, the organisation’s director, Lilian Hipolity, said the funding would support innovative projects, expand artistic expression and promote sustainable development within Tanzania’s arts sector.

She said that the programme not only provides financial support but also gives artists the freedom to explore bold and meaningful ideas.

“Since its inception, the initiative has supported 32 individuals and groups, maintaining a strong focus on inclusivity. Women account for 50 percent of beneficiaries, while half of the funded projects originate outside Dar es Salaam,” she said.

“This programme continues to open doors for artists to access resources and explore ideas that encourage creativity, cultural dialogue and long-term sustainability in the arts sector.”

The nine selected projects, chosen from a shortlist of 24, highlight the diversity of Tanzania’s creative landscape. They include John Kitime’s work in traditional tribal music, Victoria Mponda’s transformation of murals depicting Gogo women into digital and textile designs, and a network of women artists advancing circus arts through professional training.

Other recipients include Ayoub Bombwe and his 15-member stage performance group, Leila Ramadhani’s sound research and archival preservation project, and the Turakella Gyindo group exploring traditional body hygiene practices.

The Nile Blues Project focuses on preserving African musical instruments through education and community engagement, while Fadhili Meta is producing stage plays addressing social and cultural change among traditional leaders and youth.