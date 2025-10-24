NMB named among Africa’s top 40 banks

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank has been ranked among Africa’s top 40 banks by African Business Magazine, thanks to its strong capital base, solid profitability and substantial asset size.

According to the 2025 rankings, NMB also features among the top five banks in East Africa, reflecting its consistent growth and resilience.

In a statement released yesterday the bank described the recognition as a testament to its position as one of Africa’s most dynamic and stable financial institutions—anchored on sound fundamentals, robust governance, and disciplined execution of its long-term growth strategy.

As of June 2025, NMB’s total assets had surpassed Sh14 trillion, supported by a strong capital base, ample liquidity, and a five-year average annual growth rate of over 30 percent in net profits.

The lender maintained its status as Tanzania’s most profitable bank, recording Sh358.57 billion in net profit during the first half of 2025—a 14 percent increase from Sh314.17 billion in June 2024.

Its return on equity remains among the highest in the region, signalling effective capital management and prudent operations.

NMB attributes its performance to the successful execution of its 2021–2025 Medium-Term Plan, which focuses on financial inclusion, digital transformation, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

Currently, over 96 percent of all customer transactions occur outside physical branches, underscoring the impact of its digital strategy.

Beyond financial success, NMB continues to lead in responsible banking and sustainability. In 2021, it became the first bank in Africa to issue a Gender Bond—an initiative that underscored its commitment to inclusive finance and women’s economic empowerment.

The innovation earned NMB global recognition, including the Platinum Award for Sustainable Bond of the Year from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Global SME Finance Forum.

The bank has also received several international accolades, including Euromoney’s Africa’s Best for Sustainability award, Top Employer certification for workplace excellence, and the prestigious EDGE Certification for gender equality—becoming the first African bank to achieve this milestone.

Commenting on the achievement, NMB’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ms Ruth Zaipuna (pictured), said the recognition represents the strength of our strategy, the resilience of our people, and the trust our customers place in us.

“It is a proud moment for Tanzania and a reminder of our responsibility to continue building a world-class financial institution that delivers sustainable value for all stakeholders,” she said.

As the bank concludes its current strategic cycle and prepares for the next phase, Ms Zaipuna said its focus remains on sustainability, technology, and service excellence.

In celebrating the continental recognition, NMB extended its gratitude to customers, employees, shareholders, partners and regulators, for their continued trust and support.