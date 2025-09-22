NMB Bank’s single customer borrowing threshold rises to over Sh500bn

Mbeya. NMB Bank said at the weekend that it can now provide a single customer with loans exceeding Sh500 billion to support business operations and other productive activities, including agriculture, livestock, manufacturing and mining, thanks to its substantial capital base.
Speaking during a special event in Mbeya with business clients from the Southern Highlands, the bank’s Head of Business Banking, Mr Alex Mgeni, said the lender offers tailored solutions depending on the amount required.
Mr Mgeni encouraged clients to continue using the bank’s digital platforms, including NMB Mobile and Internet Banking, noting that these services save both time and the cost of visiting branches.