NMB Bank’s single customer borrowing threshold rises to over Sh500bn

Mbeya. NMB Bank said at the weekend that it can now provide a single customer with loans exceeding Sh500 billion to support business operations and other productive activities, including agriculture, livestock, manufacturing and mining, thanks to its substantial capital base.

Speaking during a special event in Mbeya with business clients from the Southern Highlands, the bank’s Head of Business Banking, Mr Alex Mgeni, said the lender offers tailored solutions depending on the amount required.

Mr Mgeni encouraged clients to continue using the bank’s digital platforms, including NMB Mobile and Internet Banking, noting that these services save both time and the cost of visiting branches.

He said that NMB has introduced a loan product for clean cooking energy for businesses, with interest set at 1 percent per month, or 12 percent per year.

Speaking at the event, the Head of the Agriculture Unit at NMB, Mr Nsolo Mlozi, said a significant proportion of the bank’s Southern Highlands clients are involved in the agricultural value chain.

Some borrow to purchase farm machinery, transport vehicles, produce, or agricultural inputs. He noted that in the region, some food crops have shifted to commercial crops such as potatoes and rice.

“We also plan to offer loans for irrigation equipment to boost productivity and address climate change challenges,” Mr Mlozi said.

NMB Bank’s Highlands Zone Manager, Mr Wogofya Mfalamagoha, said the bank is now the largest in the country, with branches in every district and agents even in rural areas.

He highlighted that the number of agents has grown from 20,000 two years ago to 60,000 nationwide, and urged citizens to continue trusting and using its services.

Some clients at the event praised NMB for its contribution to their businesses and regional economic development.