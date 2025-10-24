Samia declares October 29 a public holiday for national voting

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has declared Wednesday, October 29, 2025 a public holiday to allow Tanzanians to take part in the general election.

According to a statement issued on October 24, 2025 by Chief Secretary Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka, the decision follows the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) designating that day as the official date for the presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections.

“In order to enable eligible citizens, including public servants and private sector employees, to exercise their constitutional right to vote, the President has approved October 29, 2025 as a public holiday,” the statement reads in part.