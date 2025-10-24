Samia declares October 29 a public holiday for national voting

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

What you need to know:

  • The decision follows the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) designating that day as the official date for the presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has declared Wednesday, October 29, 2025 a public holiday to allow Tanzanians to take part in the general election.

According to a statement issued on October 24, 2025 by Chief Secretary Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka, the decision follows the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) designating that day as the official date for the presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections.

“In order to enable eligible citizens, including public servants and private sector employees, to exercise their constitutional right to vote, the President has approved October 29, 2025 as a public holiday,” the statement reads in part.

Related

The Independent National Electoral Commission has meanwhile urged all registered voters to turn out in large numbers on election day and exercise their democratic right to choose leaders who will steer the nation for the next five years.

Latest

  1. HESLB allocates Sh426.5 billion in loans, grants to 135,000 Tanzania students

  2. Samia Declares: “We’ll defend the union and drive Tanzania’s shared prosperity”

  3. Tanzanian Rotarians lead drive to raise awareness on polio vaccination

  4. Tanzania’s beauty queens dominate the global stage

  5. Study explores how smartphones can strengthen parenting in Tanzania’s digital age

  6. Tanzanians entitled to Sh100,000 compensation if water supply is cut on weekends or public holidays, Ewura confirms

In the headlines

View All