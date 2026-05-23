One-year pharmacy graduates in Tanzania to lose recognition from December

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Pharmacy Council has officially announced that it will stop recognising graduates of the one-year pharmaceutical dispensing course, commonly known as the One-Year Pharmaceutical Dispensers programme, from December 1, 2026.

According to a statement issued on Friday, May 22, 2026, by the registrar of the Tanzania Pharmacy Council, the decision was reached during the council’s 57th meeting held on August 19–20, 2025, as part of broader reforms aimed at improving pharmaceutical practice and enhancing the quality of healthcare services in the country.

The Tanzania Pharmacy Council is a government institution under the Ministry of Health responsible for registering pharmaceutical professionals, regulating professional ethics and ensuring compliance with professional standards in healthcare service delivery.

According to the statement, graduates of the one-year course will still be allowed to sit professional and registration examinations until November 2026. After that period, the examinations will officially be discontinued for that category.

The council explained that graduates who fail to pass the examinations within the specified period will be required to continue their studies to at least the certificate level or higher in order to qualify for professional recognition and registration.

The statement further clarified that dispensers already recognised and registered by the council will continue practising under the council’s supervision, provided they renew their professional information annually in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

“The council will continue building their professional capacity through Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes to ensure quality healthcare services for the public,” part of the statement read.

Students currently enrolled in the programme have also been advised to continue their studies to certificate level or beyond after December 2026 if they wish to qualify for professional registration.

Background of the pharmaceutical dispenser cadre

The one-year pharmaceutical dispenser programme was introduced several years ago to help address shortages of healthcare workers, particularly in rural areas and primary healthcare facilities.

Graduates of the programme received basic training in medicine dispensing, pharmaceutical stock management and safe administration of medicines to patients.

For many years, the cadre has played a significant role in areas facing shortages of pharmacists and highly trained pharmaceutical professionals.

President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Tanzania, Mr Fadhili Hezekiah, said the growing demand for quality healthcare services, advances in medical technology and changes in healthcare delivery systems had prompted the government and health stakeholders to raise educational and professional standards within the cadre.

He said the government has in recent years encouraged healthcare professionals to pursue higher qualifications in line with international healthcare standards.

“The decision by the Pharmacy Council appears to be part of that broader strategy to ensure citizens receive safe, high-quality healthcare services delivered by professionals whose qualifications meet current demands of the health sector,” said Hezekiah.