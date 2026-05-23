Mwinyi says debate on extending leadership term not beneficial to the nation

Unguja. Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has said discussions about amending the Constitution to allow him to remain in office beyond his current term are not beneficial to the nation.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks on Saturday, May 23, 2026, while opening the Forum for Board Chairpersons and Heads of Public and Private Institutions in Zanzibar, where he also noted that the old practice of relying on Treasury allocations to run institutions had become outdated.

Dr Mwinyi said he felt compelled to address the matter following recent public discussions suggesting that his leadership term should be extended.

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Speaking after officially opening the forum, Dr Mwinyi urged those promoting the debate to end it immediately, saying the issue was not part of his agenda and reminding the public that leaders had sworn an oath to uphold and protect the Constitution.

Dr Mwinyi said even the House of Representatives, where the debate has occasionally emerged, has more important responsibilities focused on national development.

“I do not know the reason behind it. We have only just completed six months since the election, yet such discussions have already started emerging. I hear them in the House of Representatives, I hear them in the streets, and even today, the artist Kirobo mentioned the same issue,” he said.

“We swore to protect the Constitution of the country; therefore, we cannot act otherwise. We must protect the Constitution. But where is this anxiety coming from when we still have four years to continue working?” he asked.

The Zanzibar leader said he remained optimistic about the future and confident that substantial progress could still be achieved within the remaining period of his administration.

“I pray that Almighty God grants us life and good health to enable us to fulfil our responsibilities over the next four-and-a-half years. I have great confidence that our country will make significant progress, and afterwards we shall peacefully hand over leadership. I have no doubt that the journey we started will continue so that our country achieves the development every citizen expects,” he said.