Over 1,000,000 children in Tabora to receive polio vaccine

Tabora. More than 1,000,000 children under the age of 10 in Tabora are set to be vaccinated against polio, with the first phase of the campaign scheduled to conclude on 27 March 2026.

The campaign was launched on 24 March at Majengo Primary School in Mpela Ward, Tabora Municipality, by Upendo Wella, District Commissioner of Tabora, representing the Regional Commissioner.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Wella urged civil society organisations, community groups and the media to work closely with the government to educate parents on the importance of vaccination and counter misconceptions about vaccine safety.

“Some parents and guardians still hold incorrect beliefs about vaccines. Now is the time to continue educating one another to ensure our children are protected,” she said.

She directed all councils in Tabora to distribute vaccines to all health centres and ensure no eligible child misses out, aiming for 100 percent coverage. She also called on health and education staff to fully commit to the campaign and provide maximum support.

National Immunisation Programme Officer Bonaventura Nestory said Tabora has one of the largest populations of children targeted for vaccination. He highlighted recent findings of polio indicators in wastewater samples from Ilemela and Nyamagana districts in Mwanza, stressing the need for prompt action.

“Parents and guardians must bring their children to the vaccination centres assigned to their areas,” he said.

Salim Ibwe, coordinator at Tanzania Interfaith Partnership (TIP), a vaccination partner, said 2,500 mobilisers have been deployed across the region to reach all eligible children.

Regional Chief Medical Officer Honoratha Rutatinisibwa confirmed that Tabora has received over 1,500,000 doses from the Ministry of Health, along with the necessary vaccination equipment, which has already been distributed.

Residents welcomed the campaign. Mary John, a mother, said: “Polio affects the body badly, and if a child falls ill, it is very difficult for a mother who has to carry and care for them.”

Juma Mkami, a father, said he was motivated to ensure his child received the vaccine after hearing about its importance from government officials.