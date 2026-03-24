Tanzania sends 32 scholars to Ireland for data science and AI studies

Arusha. Thirty-two Tanzanian students under the Samia Extended Scholarship Programme (DS/AI+) have secured admission to pursue undergraduate studies at the University of Limerick in Ireland, as part of a government initiative to strengthen the country’s pool of experts in emerging science and technology fields.

The students are among 50 high-performing beneficiaries selected in 2025 from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar under the government-funded programme. The scholarship targets talented Form Six graduates for studies in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and allied disciplines during the 2025–2027 academic cycle.

Launched in July 2025 by the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda, the programme is part of Tanzania’s strategy to develop a new generation of scientists and technology specialists capable of driving innovation and supporting economic transformation.

Before departing abroad, the 2025 cohort underwent a 10-month National Knowledge Camp at the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) in Arusha. The camp equips students with advanced academic preparation, national ethics and global awareness to help them adapt to competitive international learning environments.

During a visit to NM-AIST, Vice President for Global and International Engagement at the University of Limerick, Prof Colin Fitzpatrick, praised the students’ academic achievements. “I am delighted to meet these talented young scholars. Our university provides international exposure through practical training and internships with leading companies,” he said.

Prof Fitzpatrick also highlighted the importance of NM-AIST’s preparatory programme in helping students integrate into the global academic community and collaborate effectively with peers from diverse backgrounds.

Under the current cohort, 18 students are already studying at the University of Johannesburg, while the remaining 32 are preparing for their programmes in Ireland.

Deputy Vice Chancellor of NM-AIST, Prof Anthony Mshandete, said the collaboration with the University of Limerick would also strengthen Tanzania’s research ecosystem. “This partnership allows us to learn from their experience in commercialising research and translating academic discoveries into practical innovations,” he said.

According to the programme coordinator at NM-AIST, Prof Lillian Passape the institution has established a dedicated preparation centre to mentor the students before they start their studies abroad. She said internships with industry partners in Ireland will significantly enhance their career prospects.