Over 100 women entrepreneurs trained at SabaSaba trade fair

Dar es Salaam. More than 100 women entrepreneurs have received business skills training at the ongoing Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (SabaSaba) under the Think Equal Lead Smart (TELS) programme, an initiative of the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) implemented in partnership with the Vodacom Tanzania Foundation and the Tanzania Women Chamber of Commerce (TWCC).

The training, conducted at the TWCC pavilion, aims to strengthen participants’ entrepreneurial capacity and support the growth and sustainability of their businesses.

Sessions focused on modern entrepreneurship, business innovation, digital tools, value addition, market identification and the importance of maintaining proper financial records.

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Speaking during the training, business and entrepreneurship consultant from the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA), Mr Elia Mbise, urged entrepreneurs to adopt professional business management practices rather than relying on experience alone.

He stressed the importance of keeping accurate records of purchases, sales, income and operating expenses, noting that proper record-keeping enables entrepreneurs to track performance, identify profitable products and make informed business decisions.

“It is important to understand the business you are running, expand your customer network and strengthen your market presence while maintaining a long-term growth vision, even when starting with limited capital,” said Mr Mbise.

He added that many entrepreneurs struggle because they fail to adapt to changing market trends and customer demands, urging them to embrace innovation and continuously improve their business strategies.

Participants said the training had provided practical knowledge that would help them address common challenges, including limited access to finance, capital constraints and difficulties in securing reliable markets.

Ms Rose Patrick, a spice processor from Tanga, said the programme had equipped her with skills to improve business management and strengthen the growth of her enterprise despite financial challenges.

Similarly, Ms Halima Fundi from Dodoma, who operates poultry and tailoring businesses, said the training would help her expand market opportunities, add value to her products and improve operational efficiency.

Speaking on behalf of the Vodacom Tanzania Foundation, Foundation Manager Ms Sandra Oswald said the TELS programme seeks to empower women entrepreneurs by equipping them with practical business skills that enhance their participation in economic activities.

“We are encouraged to see women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country gaining knowledge that will help them add value to their products, embrace technology and strengthen financial management for sustainable business growth,” she said.

The event also featured the TELS Business Kiosk Competition, where Ms Fatma Omar Kibwana and Ms Fadhila Athumani Mgumia emerged winners and each received Sh500,000 in seed capital to support business expansion.

The winners said the recognition would motivate them to invest further in their enterprises and apply the skills gained through the programme to accelerate growth.