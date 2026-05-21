Top drivers ready for Mkwawa Water Rally in Iringa

Dar es Salaam. More than 15 drivers are expected to compete in the upcoming Mkwawa Pure Drinking Water Rally, scheduled to take place early next month in Iringa Region, in what organisers say will be one of the most competitive motorsport events in the area this season.

The announcement was made by Iringa Region Motorsport chairman Robert Maneno in an interview with *The Citizen* yesterday, as preparations for the event continue to gather momentum.

Maneno said the 129-kilometre rally will be staged at MT Huwel’s Farm, a location that has previously hosted motorsport activities and is expected to provide a challenging terrain for both experienced and upcoming drivers.

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He noted that this year’s edition has attracted strong sponsorship support from Mkwawa Water and Azam Television, a partnership expected to elevate the profile of the rally and increase public engagement across Iringa and neighbouring regions.

According to Maneno, the entry list already features several well-known names in Tanzanian motorsport, including veteran driver Ahmed Huwel, who is expected to headline the competition.

Other confirmed participants include Manveer Birdi, Randeep Singh and Gurpal Sandhu, alongside several other drivers who have expressed interest in taking part in the high-intensity race.

“We are progressing well with preparations and everything is on track. We expect to deliver a high-quality event that will excite motorsport fans not only in Iringa but also in surrounding regions,” said Maneno.

He added that organisers are confident the rally will attract a large crowd due to the growing popularity of motorsport in the country and increasing interest from both fans and corporate sponsors.

Maneno further explained that the event has been designed not only as a competition but also as a platform for promoting motorsport tourism in the region, with plans to enhance fan experience through additional entertainment activities.

As part of the official programme, Iringa Regional Commissioner Kheri James is expected to officiate the opening of the rally. He will also preside over the closing ceremony the following day, where winners will be awarded trophies and other prizes.

Organisers have also planned a special motorsport engagement event at Samora Stadium, where fans will have the opportunity to interact with drivers, view vehicles up close and enjoy related entertainment activities aimed at building stronger community involvement in motorsport.

Maneno emphasised that such initiatives are part of a broader strategy to develop motorsport at regional level and provide a platform for young and emerging drivers to showcase their talent in competitive environments.