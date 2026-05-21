Tanzania’s women make their mark at Limuru with Neema Olomi leading the way

Dar es Salaam. Arusha Gymkhana lady golfer Neema Olomi claimed a podium finish at the 2026 Kenya Ladies Amateur Strokeplay Championship on May 11, 2026, leading a dominant Tanzanian performance at Limuru Country Club that sent a clear message to the rest of East Africa’s women’s amateur golf circuit.

Olomi produced three rounds of composed, consistent golf, returning scores of 77, 77 and 78, to finish third overall with a total of 232 (+16) in the prestigious World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event.

The result cements her standing as one of the region’s leading amateur golfers and significantly strengthens her case for selection to world ranking championships held annually in South Africa.

Kenya’s teenage sensation Kanana Muthomi claimed the 54-hole title with a winning total of 223, but the story of the championship was the depth and quality of the Tanzanian contingent — three of whom finished inside the top 10.

Former champion Madina Hussein Iddi, also of Arusha Gymkhana Club, delivered the standout round of the final day, a polished closing 75, to mount a late charge and finish tied for sixth on 237 (+21).

Fellow Arusha Gymkhana Club member Aalaa Somji completed the Tanzanian trio in the top 10, sharing eighth place on 240 (+24).

It marked one of Tanzania’s strongest collective performances in a WAGR-ranked event in recent years, with Arusha Gymkhana Club accounting for all three top-10 finishes.

Vicky Elias of Lugalo Golf Club and Kilimanjaro Golf Club’s Jazila Daniel and Rachel Mushi also competed with distinction across all 54 holes, further underscoring the growing strength of Tanzania’s women’s amateur game.

Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) president Timea Chogo described the results as a proud moment for the country’s women’s game.

“We are incredibly proud to share that our ladies delivered a stunning performance at the Kenya Ladies Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship 2026.

Having three Tanzanian golfers finish inside the top 10 of a WAGR-ranked event is a huge achievement for our country and a sign that women’s golf in Tanzania is continuing to grow strongly,” she said. Chogo also singled out the full squad for their fighting spirit.

“A huge congratulations to Neema, Madina and Aalaa for their outstanding performances, and special recognition to Vicky, Jazila and Rachel for representing Tanzania with pride and competing with heart throughout all 54 holes,” added Chogo.

Olomi, speaking after her third-place finish, said patience was the key to her performance across the three days.

“It was a tough and competitive tournament, but I stayed patient and focused on every round. Finishing third in such a strong field means a lot to me, and I’m happy to have helped Tanzania make such a strong statement in Kenya,” she said.

Currently ranked 472nd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Olomi’s Limuru podium is expected to further improve her standing and boost her prospects of selection for the annual world ranking championships in South Africa.

She credited her success to hard work, discipline and self-motivation, and expressed gratitude to the Tanzania Ladies Golf Union for the international opportunities that have allowed her game to develop — having previously competed in both Kenya and Uganda on behalf of Tanzania.