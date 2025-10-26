Police assure Tanzanians of peace and security ahead of Wednesday’s General Election

Dodoma. The Tanzania Police Force has assured citizens and visitors of peace and security across the country ahead of the General Election scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 26, 2025 by Police Headquarters in Dodoma, the Force said the nation remains calm and that there are no threats to public security as voters prepare to elect leaders at the presidential, parliamentary, and ward levels.

“The Police Force wishes to assure citizens and visitors that the situation across the country is stable, and there are no security threats that could disrupt the voting exercise,” the statement read in part. “We urge all voters to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes peacefully as they registered.”

The statement further noted that adequate security measures have been put in place to prevent any acts aimed at disrupting the electoral process. It reminded the public that any attempts to breach the peace or engage in unlawful conduct would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“The Force has taken sufficient measures to identify and control anyone intending to disturb public order,” it added. “Anyone found violating the law will face appropriate legal action.”

The Police also called on Tanzanians to maintain calm and cooperate with security officers during and after the polls, stressing that peace and unity are essential for the democratic process.