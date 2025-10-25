Police confirm detention of Chadema leaders over alleged role in mobilising protests

Bukoba. The Kagera Regional Police Commander, Mr Brasius Chatanda, has confirmed the detention of several Chadema opposition leaders, following the circulation of a letter on social media alleging that five senior party officials had been arrested.

Speaking on Saturday, October 25, 2025 Commander Chatanda clarified that police were currently holding four party leaders and three members on allegations of inciting and mobilising illegal demonstrations.

“It is true that we are holding these leaders along with three other party members. They are accused of inciting public unrest by organising protests. They are among 17 individuals we have detained during this entire election campaign period,” said Commander Chatanda.

He added that, so far, his office had not received any court directive ordering the suspects to be produced before a magistrate, noting that the matter was still under police jurisdiction.

“Our role as the police is to make arrests, conduct investigations, and prepare case files. Court proceedings follow once the process is complete,” he explained.

According to the letter circulating online, those arrested on October 16, 2025 include Mr Chief Kalumuna, the Chadema Municipal Chairman for Bukoba and member of the Victoria Zone Committee; Mr Paulo Musisi, a National Congress delegate; Mr Daniel Lwebugisa, the Kagera Regional Secretary; Mr Egbert Kikulega; Mr Ramadhan Fadhili; Mr Revocatus Willison; and Mr Baziri Waziri, the Kyerwa Constituency Secretary.