Four held in Dar es Salaam over murder of Institute of Finance Management student

Dar es Salaam. Police in the Dar es Salaam Special Zone are holding four people in connection with the murder of a second-year student at the Institute of Finance Management (IFM), James Temba.

The body of Temba, a resident of Tabata Chang’ombe in Dar es Salaam, was found floating in water along the Msimbazi River in the Kipawa area of Ilala District on April 30, 2026. The body was missing its head.

As mourners paid last respects to the body of Temba on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) in Tabata Magengeni before being transported to Telamande Village in Moshi District, Kilimanjaro Region for burial on Thursday, police issued further details on the incident.

A police statement named the suspects as Steven Chaka (31), a laboratory officer and resident of Bomang’ombe in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region; Anna Lema (30), a businesswoman and resident of Tabata Chang’ombe; Twalibu Khamis (23), a resident of Kigogo Kati and Michael John (26), also a resident of Kigogo Kati.

Police said some exhibits linked to the incident are being examined.