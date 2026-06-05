Poor-quality care killing more people than diseases, experts warn





Dar es Salaam. Poor-quality healthcare is causing more preventable deaths than many diseases themselves, health experts have warned, cautioning that expanding access to medical services without improving standards could undermine efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The warning was issued on Thursday during the 2026 Scientific Conference jointly organised by Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam, and Aga Khan University (AKU), which brought together policymakers, researchers, clinicians and other stakeholders to discuss ways of improving healthcare quality in Tanzania.

Held under the theme “Advancing Quality Healthcare in Tanzania: From Evidence to Excellence,” the two-day conference is examining patient safety, people-centred care, workforce development, digital health innovations and health systems strengthening.

Speaking during one of the sessions, healthcare quality specialist Dr Meshack Shemwela said quality care should be regarded as the foundation of healthcare delivery rather than an additional component of the system.

“Studies have shown that more people die because of poor-quality healthcare than from diseases themselves. This demonstrates why quality must be at the centre of healthcare delivery,” he said.

Dr Shemwela noted that countries pursuing UHC must ensure that wider access to healthcare services is matched by improvements in service quality.

“Coverage alone is not enough if services are unsafe or ineffective. UHC without quality can become a disaster because people may access services that fail to improve their health outcomes,” he said.

He also criticised the tendency among some healthcare institutions to focus on accreditation and inspections while neglecting continuous quality improvement.

“Many facilities perform well during assessments but struggle to maintain the same standards afterwards. Quality should not be treated as an event or an examination; it must become part of an institution’s culture,” he said.

According to him, maintaining consistent standards is essential for patient safety, institutional credibility and long-term sustainability.

Dr Shemwela further challenged the perception that quality healthcare is expensive, arguing that the cost of poor-quality care is far greater.

“Patient harm, avoidable complications, prolonged hospital stays and preventable deaths impose significant social and economic costs. Investing in quality ultimately saves lives and resources,” he said.

Opening the conference, the Ministry of Health’s Director of Curative Services, Dr Hamad Nyembea, said healthcare systems should increasingly be judged by the outcomes they deliver rather than by access alone.

“Healthcare quality is no longer measured solely by the availability of services but by the impact those services have on people’s lives. Collaboration among government, academic institutions, healthcare providers and innovators is vital in building a resilient, patient-centred health system,” he said.

Dr Nyembea said improving the quality of care remains a priority as Tanzania continues to expand healthcare services and invest in health infrastructure.

Aga Khan Health Services Tanzania Chief Executive Officer, Sisawo Konteh, said the conference seeks to promote practical solutions capable of transforming healthcare delivery across the country.

“We want research, innovation and ideas to translate into real solutions that improve patient outcomes and strengthen health systems. Our goal is to turn evidence into action,” he said.

The conference features six thematic areas, including patient safety and quality improvement, people-centred care, health systems and workforce strengthening, digital health and innovation, continuity of care across the life course, and excellence in research and health professions education.

Participants also attended specialised workshops focusing on emergency care, neonatal services, digital health, medical education, healthcare quality measurement and medication safety.