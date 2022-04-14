President Samia to meet Kamala Harris at White House

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu is in the United States for two-week official visit where she expected to meet the Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington DC.

Although details are not clear yet on when the two will meet, but their meeting is among things that are on her schedule while in the US.

The head of the state who left the country on April 12, was seen off by the Vice President Phillip Mpango at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA). She arrived in Washington on Thursday April 24 where she was received Tanzania ambassador to US, Elsie Kanze, SADC envoys and diaspora.

When Samia assumed the office in 2021, therefore, becoming the first the first woman to hold that office, Kamala congratulated her saying the United States was ready to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Kamala, the first woman and first person of color to serve as US vice president, made the comment in a posting on Twitter.

"Sending best wishes to @SuluhuSamia following her swearing in as Tanzania's new President - the first woman to hold the office. The United States stands ready to work with you to strengthen relations between our countries," she wrote.





Also, she is expected to address global financial leaders at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank spring meetings in Washington on April 23, 2022.

Among other things Samia will launch the Royal Tour documentary in New York on April 18.

The Royal Tour documentary was shot in Tanzania and will be used to market the country’s tourist attractions to a global audience, with the hope of reviving the tourism industry that was greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the initial launch in New York on April 18, the film will also be launched in Los Angeles on April 21, Dar es Salaam on April 28, and later in Zanzibar.

Details about her schedule while in the US, other than these, were not readily available.

Trade between the two countries was $462 million in 2019 whereas US foreign direct investment (FDI) in Tanzania was $1.5 billion in 2019, a 5.2 percent increase from 2018, according to U.S. government data.