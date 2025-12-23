Taifa Stars seek to rewrite record against Nigeria

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national football team, Taifa Stars, will tonight launch their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C campaign with a daunting test against African heavyweights Nigeria, as the two sides meet at the Fes Stadium in Rabat.

The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 8:30pm East African Time, and it carries not only group-stage significance but also deep historical meaning for Tanzania, who are still searching for their first-ever victory over the Super Eagles in competitive football.

This will be the second time the two nations meet in an Afcon group-stage match, with the first dating back 46 years.

On March 8, 1980, Nigeria edged Tanzania 3–1 in a Group A fixture played at the Lagos National Stadium in Surulere.

Since then, the two sides have never crossed paths again at this stage of the continent’s premier football competition until now.

Despite the long gap, the rivalry has been rekindled intermittently through qualification campaigns for both Afcon and the FIFA World Cup, encounters that have largely favoured the West African giants.

Overall, records show that Tanzania and Nigeria have met five times in all competitions, with Nigeria winning three matches, while two ended in draws.

Taifa Stars are therefore yet to register a victory against the Super Eagles, a statistic they are determined to overturn on Moroccan soil.

The most recent meetings came during the 2017 Afcon qualification campaign. The first leg, played on September 5, 2015, at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, ended in a goalless draw that raised optimism among Tanzanian supporters.

However, Nigeria secured a narrow 1–0 win in the return leg on September 3, 2016, on home ground to progress.

Earlier encounters also include the 1982 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where Taifa Stars earned a credible 1–1 away draw in Nigeria on December 6, 1980, before suffering a 2–0 defeat in the return leg at the National Stadium, now known as Uhuru Stadium, in Dar es Salaam.

As the two sides prepare to face off once again, the stakes could not be higher for Tanzania, who are eager to make a positive start in what has been widely described as a challenging Group C.

Speaking ahead of the match, Taifa Stars interim head coach Miguel Gamondi expressed confidence in his squad, insisting the players are mentally and physically ready for the challenge.

“We know it will not be easy because Nigeria are among the strongest football nations on the continent,” said Gamondi. “But I believe in my players. They understand what is at stake and they are ready to give everything for the country. We have prepared well, taken all necessary precautions, and we will play with determination and discipline.”

Team captain Mbwana Samatta echoed his coach’s sentiments, dismissing any notion of fear as Tanzania prepare to face a side boasting a rich Afcon pedigree.

“It is an open fact that we are facing tough opponents,” Samatta said. “But we are here to compete, not to make up numbers. Every player knows what Tanzanians expect from us. We are playing for the national flag and we are ready to fight until the last drop.”

The Taifa Stars camp has been buoyed by high morale and a strong sense of unity, with players aware that a positive result against Nigeria would significantly boost their chances of progressing from the group.

Group C action continues later tonight when Tunisia take on fellow East African representatives Uganda at the Stade Olympique de Rabat, with kick-off scheduled for 11:00pm East African Time.