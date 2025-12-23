Why Yanga, Simba will start Mapinduzi Cup in January

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba SC will begin their Mapinduzi Cup 2026 campaigns in early January, as the popular regional tournament returns to Zanzibar with increased prize money and a competitive line-up.

According to the official fixtures released by the tournament organisers, Simba have been drawn in Group B and will open their campaign on January 3, facing Mwembe Makumbi at 8.15pm at the New Amaan Complex.

The Msimbazi Reds will then return to action on January 5, when they take on Fufuni, also under the floodlights at the same venue.

Defending mainland champions Yanga will kick off their journey a day later. The Jangwani-based side, who are also in Group B, will play their opening match on January 4 against KVZ at 8.15pm. They will complete their group-stage fixtures on January 6, when they face TRA United at the New Amaan Complex.

The tournament will officially get underway on December 28, with defending champions Mlandege opening the competition against Singida Black Stars in the curtain-raiser. Other teams taking part in this year’s edition include Azam FC and Uganda’s Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), both placed in Group A.

Azam FC, the most successful club in the history of the Mapinduzi Cup, will play their opening match on December 29 against URA at 8.15pm, setting the stage for what promises to be another thrilling contest between regional heavyweights.

Organisers have also announced a significant increase in prize money for the 2026 edition. The champions will pocket Sh150 million, while the runners-up will receive Sh100 million, up from Sh100 million and Sh70 million, respectively, in the previous editions—a move expected to further raise competitiveness and quality.

The tournament is being overseen by an organising committee chaired by Machano Makame Haji, with Mbarouk Suleiman Othman serving as deputy chairman and Rashid Said Suleiman as secretary, alongside other committee members.

Since adopting its current format in 2007, which opened the competition to teams from Zanzibar, the Mainland and beyond, the Mapinduzi Cup has grown into one of East and Central Africa’s most respected football tournaments.

Historically, Yanga were the first winners of the title and have lifted the trophy twice, including in 2021, while Simba have claimed the cup four times—in 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2022. Azam FC remain the most decorated side, having won five titles between 2012 and 2019.