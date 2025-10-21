Public Service Commission reinstates 34 sacked workers

Dodoma. The Public Service Commission (PSC) has reinstated 34 public servants who were dismissed by their employers, while nine other cases have been referred back to lower authorities for rehearing.

The Commission has also upheld disciplinary actions imposed on 38 other employees. Out of these, ten appeals were dismissed for being filed out of time, while two others were deferred for further review by the Secretariat.

Releasing the figures yesterday, the Acting Secretary of the PSC, Mr John Mbisso, said the Commission had received a total of 15 complaints. Of these, six were upheld, six rejected and three struck out for specific reasons.

Mr Mbisso said the Commission met in Dodoma from September 29 to October 17, under the chairmanship of retired Judge Hamisa Kalombola, to review and determine 108 appeals and complaints filed by public servants.

He recalled that on September 26, the Commission held a press briefing to explain its approach to handling appeals and complaints, stressing its commitment to fairness through advisory and corrective mechanisms, as well as ensuring justice in the public service.

According to him, local government authorities accounted for the majority of the cases, particularly involving ward, village and street-level officials. The Commission summoned 18 appellants and three respondents to provide further clarification on the matters raised.

“The most common offences committed by public servants included breaches of the code of ethics, absenteeism, forgery of certificates and falsification of information, negligence in performing duties and theft of public property,” he said.

The Commission’s legal officer, Mr Hussein Mussa, said the employees who won their appeals must be reinstated immediately and paid all their dues.

He added that if the employers wished to contest the decision, they could appeal to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Mr Mussa further said that the nine employees whose cases were returned for rehearing should also be reinstated and paid their salaries before the new proceedings begin.

“There is no loss to the government compared to the injustice that public servants suffer when their fundamental rights are violated. The law requires that those whose cases are to be reheard must first be reinstated and paid before proceedings resume,” he said.