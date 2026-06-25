Public Service Week promotes citizen-centred services reform

Dodoma. The 2026 Public Service Week showcased a growing shift among public institutions towards bringing services closer to citizens through integrated platforms that combine service delivery, public education, and on-site problem-solving.

Held at Chinangali Park in Dodoma from June 16 to 23, the event brought together institutions from various sectors under the theme: “Stimulating Inclusive Accountability for Sustainable Services.”

The exhibition enabled citizens to access services, information and support from multiple institutions in one location, reflecting broader efforts to improve accessibility, efficiency, and responsiveness in public service delivery.

Head of Public Relations and Communications at the Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR), Mr Sabato Kosuri, said the event provided an opportunity for institutions to engage directly with citizens while enhancing transparency and accountability.

He said OTR and institutions under its oversight used the platform to educate the public about their mandates, receive feedback, and respond to concerns.

“These exhibitions have shown that public institutions are no longer waiting for citizens to visit their offices. Citizens were able to access services, obtain information, and receive timely responses to their concerns,” he said.

The exhibition also demonstrated how digital systems are helping improve efficiency and reduce barriers to service delivery.

In civil registration services, the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita) issued 750 birth certificates within a single day, compared with the usual two-day processing period, while also fast-tracking the issuance of 10 death certificates.

Rita legal officer, Ms Emmanuela Mwingira, said more than 1,000 citizens received information on wills, marriage registration, and trusteeship matters.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) said more than 1,500 citizens visited its stand and received information on electricity generation, transmission, and distribution.

Tanesco marketing manager, Mr Fredrick Kalinga, said visitors were also introduced to the NIKONEKTI electronic system, which simplifies procedures for new electricity connections.

The health sector also recorded strong public engagement.

Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) provided free services to 260 people over eight days, including diagnosis, counselling, and treatment for skin and eye conditions, as well as reproductive health services.

MNH human resources officer, Ms Hilda Kajia, said the outreach improved access to specialised healthcare services outside normal hospital procedures.

At the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), 720 citizens underwent cardiovascular screening, including tests for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, and heart conditions.

JKCI administration manager, Mr Joachim Asenga, said individuals identified as being at risk received counselling, treatment, or referrals for further care.

The Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (Brela) said more than 700 people visited its stand, with 400 initiating the process of registering businesses through the Brela Online System launched in April this year.

In the water sector, the Dodoma Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Duwasa) served 157 citizens and connected 26 new customers to water services.

Duwasa public relations officer, Ms Halima Kambi, said citizens also received guidance on the e-Mrejesho system, which enables users to pay bills and submit complaints online.