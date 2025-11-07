Push for accountability, dialogue after poll chaos

Dar es Salaam. Civil society and legal organisations in Tanzania have intensified calls for immediate, practical measures to restore peace and uphold human rights in the aftermath of the unrest that followed the October 29, 2025, General Election.

The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) and the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) underscored the urgent need for transparent and accountable actions to rebuild public trust and strengthen national cohesion.

Although there was no immediate response from the government as of Thursday, November 6, 2025, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, during her inauguration on November 3, expressed deep concern over the recent unrest, describing the incidents as inconsistent with Tanzanians’ peace loving nature.

She said the violence, loss of lives and destruction of both public and private property, particularly in major towns and cities, had deeply saddened all who wish the best for the nation.

President Hassan emphasised that the country’s security and defence forces were conducting thorough investigations to determine what had transpired and to restore normalcy as swiftly as possible.

The Head of State has also repeatedly outlined her broader vision for governance under the R4 Philosophy, stressing consultation and dialogue as key priorities.

“With a government guided by the R4 Philosophy, we will continue consultations with political stakeholders, civil society institutions, and the private sector by forming committees and initiating reconciliation and mediation discussions, while creating an environment to start the process for a new constitution,” she said during her campaign.

However, THRDC and TLS have now urged families with missing relatives to report to authorities, human rights organisations, or TLS regional offices to aid tracing efforts.

The groups also called on the police to immediately halt raids on homes and arrests targeting journalists, politicians, human rights defenders, and ordinary citizens.

They further demanded that all fabricated terrorism-related charges be dropped and that arrests linked to peaceful demonstrations cease without delay.

The organisations stressed the importance of offering legal support to affected families. Member bodies of THRDC and TLS have been encouraged to extend free legal aid to those facing unlawful detention, prosecution, or losses resulting from the unrest.

“Freedom and justice are not privileges granted by the powerful—they are rights that every citizen is entitled to. Protecting these rights is essential for national stability and lasting peace,” the statement read in part.

In their joint statement, the organisations also noted that previous appeals for national dialogue to address citizens’ concerns ahead of the elections were largely ignored.

They argued that open communication between the government and the public could have prevented the recent turmoil and mitigated tensions.

“The road to lasting peace requires action, not words alone. We remain committed to defending the rights, lives, and dignity of every Tanzanian and to building a nation rooted in justice, solidarity, and mutual respect,” the THRDC and TLS statement concluded.

The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) echoed these recommendations, calling on the government to establish an independent judicial commission to investigate the full extent of the violence and clarify reports on police conduct, particularly regarding pillage and property destruction on polling day.

LHRC said impartial investigations are essential to restore confidence in the justice system, ensure accountability, and promote national reconciliation.

“Accountability is vital for justice to prevail and for the nation to heal,” LHRC stated, welcoming the President’s commitment to dialogue and reconciliation.

The centre further urged the government to ensure legal consequences for individuals found responsible for unlawful acts, stressing that transparency and fairness must guide all proceedings.

Other civil society organisations, including the Tanzania Media Women’s Association (Tamwa), joined in calling for constructive action.

Tamwa extended condolences to families affected by the unrest and emphasised the importance of rebuilding peace, solidarity, and public trust.

Tamwa’s executive director, Dr Rose Reuben, said every effort to restore calm and stability should prioritise human dignity and the protection of fundamental rights.

As Tanzania gradually returns to normalcy, these organisations underscored that sustainable peace and democracy can only be achieved through practical, solution-oriented measures.